South Korean FM Cho Holds Talks With Counterparts From EU, India And Others At G20 Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 1 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has held a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from the European Union (EU), Britain, India and Mexico on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in the United States, his office said on Sunday.

Cho met Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, and called for strengthening their security partnership in cyber and space.

The two sides also exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine, according to Seoul's foreign ministry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

During talks with his British counterpart, Ed Miliband, the same day, Cho called for deeper bilateral defence and artificial intelligence cooperation.

They also agreed to cooperate closely, considering that Britain and South Korea will chair the G20 in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Cho also met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India in April.

He held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, and the two sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that a revised bilateral investment treaty comes into force as soon as possible.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio closed the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta with a call to keep critical sea lanes open, secure supply chains and expand critical mineral supply chains.

“At the closing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, I made clear to our partners that secure supply chains are essential for growth,” Rubio said in a post on X.

“Critical trade routes including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb Strait must remain secure and open to commerce. And we must continue to strengthen and expand critical mineral supply chains to protect our future,” he said.

The two-day meeting, hosted by the United States, was held on October 30-31. The State Department had said ahead of the meeting that the United States would work with G20 partners“to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains.”