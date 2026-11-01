'We Had Not Expected Rahul Gandhi To Undertake Rally On This Day': Kin Of Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Sunday strongly criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that they had not expected the Congress leader to undertake a rally on the day members of the community were brutally killed in the national capital following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

This comes even as the INDIA bloc prepares for the 'Dilli Chalo' rally at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Speaking to IANS, a victim's family member said: "Today, we are remembering those killed in 1984, at Gurudwara Shaheed Ganj, Tilak Nagar. Here there is an entire museum, where the photographs of all those Sikhs who were massacred under the Congress government and Rajiv Gandhi are displayed. Even though no photos or proofs of many others could be found, we have made every effort to preserve whatever we could and built this museum."

"Today, on behalf of the affected families of Tilak Vihar, we have organised an 'Akhand Paath'," he added.

Expressing his anger against the Gandhi family, he said: "We strongly oppose the rally that is being organised by the Congress today. We had not expected Rahul Gandhi to do this, but his mindset, along with that of his mother and sister, is against the Sikhs."

"Along with killing people, they (rioters) burned gurudwaras and 'Guru Granth Sahib', which we can never forget. We will continuously carry out protest marches against the Congress for three days," he added.

Another affected family member echoed: "Today marks 42 years since the 1984 massacre. Every year we hold 'paaths' at our Gurudwara to pay tribute to the martyrs."

According to him, the massive destruction that occurred in the nation's capital was triggered after then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made the statement that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes'.

"Following that statement, people lost their control and directly attacked the turbans of Sikhs, burnt down Gurudwaras, and committed desecrations and atrocities...we observe it as a black history. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed; instead, he is carrying out a rally today. Can't he see what his family has done to the history of the Sikhs?" he told IANS.

A widow of a riot victim referred to November 1 as a "painful day".

"Five to six members of my family were martyred in Mandawali. Today, a 'paath' has been organised as a tribute to them. May God grant them peace and bring peace and happiness to our families. The culprits must get strict punishment," she told IANS.

On the INDIA bloc's rally, she said: "Rahul Gandhi is taking out a rally in Delhi today. He should also face the strictest punishment for conducting such rallies over our martyrs. They must be punished."

Another widow of a victim said: "On this day, our men were killed, and the government wiped out entire families. "

"He (Rahul Gandhi) feels the pain of his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), but our entire families were destroyed. The government had petrol, white powder, and tyres ready. They burnt people alive and dragged Sardars out of their homes. Such atrocities were committed, and sisters and daughters were taken away. We will never forget 1984 (riots) as we lost entire families," she told IANS.

"Today, 'Akhand Path' is being conducted in memory of our martyrs," she added.