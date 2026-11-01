South Korean FM Outlines Seoul's Position On DMZ Mine Blast At G20, Calls For Inter-Korean Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Nov 1 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has explained Seoul's position on a recent land mine blast in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting and highlighted the need for inter-Korean dialogue, his office said on Sunday.

South Korea has blamed the North for the September 21 mine blast inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas that injured three South Korean soldiers, and has called for military talks to ease tensions, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Pyongyang, however, has denied responsibility, vowing to take military action along the border if needed.

During the two-day G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Cho explained Seoul's stance on the explosion, noting that communication between the two Koreas is more important than ever to ease tensions, according to the ministry.

He also noted that deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has serious implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, it said, as the two sides have forged closer ties through the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Cho asked for support from G20 members for Seoul's efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

He also highlighted the need for international cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Seoul will continue to make substantive contributions to ensure safe passage in the strategic waterway.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio closed the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta with a call to keep critical sea lanes open, secure supply chains and expand critical mineral supply chains.

“At the closing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, I made clear to our partners that secure supply chains are essential for growth,” Rubio said in a post on X.

“Critical trade routes including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb Strait must remain secure and open to commerce. And we must continue to strengthen and expand critical mineral supply chains to protect our future,” he said.

The two-day meeting, hosted by the United States, was held on October 30-31. The State Department had said ahead of the meeting that the United States would work with G20 partners“to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains.”