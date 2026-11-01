INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather In New Delhi For Massive Chalo Delhi Rally

INDIA Bloc Leaders Converge for Chalo Delhi Protest

Top opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged in the national capital for the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi" protest march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Prominent leaders-including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Triggamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and senior alliance figures-left the Constitution Club to join the procession.

Carrying banners under the banner of "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" (Save the Vote, Save the Nation), the leaders are leading a massive demonstration against alleged electoral roll issues and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The coalition has targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over alleged systemic voter omissions.

Opposition Allegations Against Election Commission

Punjab Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is joining the protest, said, "... The entire government is focused on shielding Gyanesh Kumar-who has betrayed this nation, attempted to dismantle democracy, and shown disregard for the Constitution. Our rally today is directed against him. The Congress party has always accorded respect to the Sikhs... Rahul Gandhi holds deep affection for the Sikh community. You speak of the Sikhs and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots-a truly tragic event, which I condemn-but your government has been in power for 12 years... Why haven't you delivered justice? It is only now, when we are holding a rally, that you suddenly recall this insult to the Sikhs."

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "Why is the BJP so worried about this rally? Yesterday it came to light that they are getting the chairs counted... The entire BJP is scared of this rally... There is anger against Gyanesh Kumar across the country, and the BJP is scared of this anger..."

Security Measures and Protester Mobilization

The march commenced from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction, heading toward Ramlila Maidan amidst tight security. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Central Delhi, supplemented by multi-layer barricading and extensive drone surveillance, to maintain law and order as thousands of workers, student groups, and civil society representatives continue to pour into the venue.

Sharing a route map for the demonstration, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X called on citizens to join the march starting from Connaught Place or assemble directly at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged electoral roll deletions, demand the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots, and seek the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come. #ChaloDilli," he posted.

BJP Counter-Offensive

Simultaneously, the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The BJP march will begin from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rek,a Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with members of the Sikh community.

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