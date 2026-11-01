Andhra Pradesh Girl Undergoes Successful Surgery After Brutal Attack

Medical Update on Victim of Rapthadu School Attack

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that both orthopaedic and plastic surgeries performed on the young girl who was attacked in Rapthadu have been successful. The child has been shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for close monitoring. In a post on X, Lokesh said he was grateful to the medical team treating the child and assured the family of the state government's support throughout her recovery.

Update - The doctors at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, have confirmed that both the orthopaedic and plastic surgeries performed on the young girl who was brutally attacked in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh, have been successful. She has now been shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for close monitoring. My heartfelt gratitude to the medical team working tirelessly to save her life. Our government stands firmly with the family and will ensure that the child receives the best possible medical care and all necessary support throughout her recovery. I will be visiting the hospital this afternoon to take stock of the progress personally and to speak to the doctors. - Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2026

Details of the Attack and Government Response

Providing an update on the girl's condition, Lokesh wrote,“Update - The doctors at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, have confirmed that both the orthopaedic and plastic surgeries performed on the young girl who was brutally attacked in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh, have been successful. She has now been shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for close monitoring. My heartfelt gratitude to the medical team working tirelessly to save her life. Our government stands firmly with the family and will ensure that the child receives the best possible medical care and all necessary support throughout her recovery. I will be visiting the hospital this afternoon to take stock of the progress personally and to speak to the doctors.”

The girl was allegedly brutally attacked with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."

Chief Minister's Directives and Support

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the brutal attack on the Class 10 girl student inside her classroom in Anantapur district and directed the police to swiftly track down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment. The Chief Minister also spoke over the phone with the student, who was allegedly attacked by a man in Rapthadu. The victim's mother was present during the conversation.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Naidu assured the girl to "stay brave" and promised that the "accused would be caught and severely punished". He also gave her confidence that all efforts would be made to protect her and that the government would stand fully by her side. Naidu further spoke with local MLA Paritala Sunita regarding the medical assistance being provided to the student, according to the CMO. The CM also directed the concerned officials to ensure better medical treatment for another student who was injured in the attack, which the CMO described as a "madman attack." (ANI)

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