Thread The Word Knits Customizable Blankets From 100% Organic Cotton In North Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) The family-owned business creates personalized baby blankets and larger custom name blankets, with names and designs knitted directly into the fabric.

CONOVER, North Carolina - November 01, 2026 - Thread The Word, a family-owned business founded by husband-and-wife team Peter and Annie, creates customizable blankets from 100% organic cotton at its facility in Conover, North Carolina. Its collection includes personalized baby blankets and larger personalized blankets for children and adults, with each name and design knitted directly into the fabric.

Founded in 2021, Thread The Word has sold more than 50,000 blankets worldwide. As families plan their Christmas gifts for 2026, the company offers custom baby blankets for new arrivals and individually designed gifts for loved ones of all ages. Customers choose the details online, and the North Carolina team knits each US blanket order for its intended recipient.

Customizable Blankets Knitted in North Carolina

Thread The Word's customizable blankets are knitted to order at the company's own facility in Conover, North Carolina. Each order begins with a customer's choice of size, name, colors, and design, which guide the creation of that individual blanket.

For shoppers looking for personalized blankets knitted in the USA, the Conover operation provides a direct connection between online design and local textile manufacturing. The customer chooses the details, and the team incorporates them into the blanket during knitting.

This approach makes the recipient's name part of production from the beginning. The lettering and selected pattern are formed as the fabric is knitted, creating a blanket specifically for that order.

Organic Cotton Blankets With Names Knitted Into the Fabric

Thread The Word's knitted blanket collection is made from 100% organic cotton. The cotton yarn forms both the blanket and its personalized design, bringing the material, pattern, and lettering together in the same fabric.

Each knitted baby blanket features a name or design created during knitting, rather than printed onto the surface of a finished blanket. The same construction is used across the larger sizes, so a personalized name blanket for an adult carries the same knitted-in detail.

For families choosing an organic cotton baby blanket, this provides a clear combination of material and personalization: 100% organic cotton, a soft knitted texture, and a name that forms part of the fabric itself.

Custom Baby Blankets and Personalized Baby Gifts

Thread The Word's custom baby blankets give families a way to create personalized baby gifts for newborn arrivals, baby showers, and first Christmases. Customers can choose a baby's name, a favorite color combination, and a design that reflects the family's style.

For someone choosing a newborn baby gift, a personalized infant blanket offers a way to mark the child's arrival with something created especially for them. A name, initial, or selected symbol can become the focus of the design.

A baby shower gift can be designed around colors chosen by the parents or a theme they love. Thread The Word's personalized baby blankets allow gift-givers to make those choices themselves, while gift cards give parents the option to create their own blanket when they are ready.

How to Customize a Blanket With a Name and Design

To customize a blanket, customers begin by choosing a size and design on the Thread The Word website. They then add the name or text they want knitted into the fabric and select the available colors, fonts, and symbols before placing their order.

The collection includes more than 25 designs, 40 colors, and over 200 symbols, alongside a selection of fonts. These choices allow customers to create a custom blanket around the recipient's preferences, from a simple name design to a pattern featuring a favorite symbol.

A custom name blanket might use two favorite colors, a palette chosen for a room, or a symbol that means something to the family. Customers can also select complementary designs for siblings while giving each child a blanket with their own name.

Once the order is placed, the chosen details become the design for a blanket knitted to order in North Carolina. Personalization is built into the finished fabric.

Personalized Blankets in Six Sizes for the Whole Family

Thread The Word offers six blanket sizes: newborn, stroller or bassinet, crib, adult, throw, and twin. The range includes personalized baby blankets and larger options for children, parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

The larger sizes extend the collection beyond baby gifts. A child can choose a blanket in their favorite colors, while a personalized throw blanket can become a familiar part of a grandparent's living room. Adult and twin sizes provide further options for birthdays, Christmas, and family milestones.

Across the collection, the idea remains personal: choose the size that suits the recipient, then create a design around their name and preferences. The same online process lets families order a blanket for a new arrival or a gift for someone they have known for years.

Gift cards are also available for shoppers who would like the recipient to choose their own design. This can be useful when a baby's name has not yet been announced or when the gift-giver is unsure which colors to select.

Personalized Blankets for Christmas 2026 and Beyond

For Christmas 2026, Thread The Word's personalized blankets offer gifting options across generations. Custom baby blankets can mark a first Christmas, while larger name blankets can be designed for children, parents, and grandparents.

The appeal comes from choosing the details. A familiar name, a favorite color, or a carefully selected symbol can turn a useful cotton blanket into a reminder of the person who gave it. Each order combines those personal choices with knitting at the company's North Carolina facility.

Personalized blankets start at US$79, with free shipping on US orders over $50. Customers can explore the collection, create their design, and check current production times and shipping information on the company's website.

Beyond Christmas, Thread The Word's customizable blankets provide options for baby showers, newborn arrivals, birthdays, and other family occasions. The collection brings together 100% organic cotton, names knitted into the fabric, and designs chosen for the people receiving them.

100% organic cotton. Knitted in North Carolina. Personalized for someone you love.

To explore the collection or design a personalized blanket, visit .

About Thread The Word

Thread The Word is a family-owned business founded by Peter and Annie in 2021. The company specializes in customizable blankets made from 100% organic cotton, with its US knitted blanket orders produced at its facility in Conover, North Carolina. Its collection includes custom baby blankets for new arrivals and larger personalized blankets for children and adults. Customers can choose from six sizes and personalize their blankets with names, colors, fonts, designs, and symbols. Thread The Word has sold more than 50,000 blankets worldwide.