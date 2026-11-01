The Law Office Of Eric E. Partovi Offers Personal Injury Help With No Fee Until We Win For Woodland Hills Accident Victims

MENAFN - GetNews)Car accident cases handled by The Law Office of Eric E. Partovi in Woodland Hills, CA Woodland Hills attorney Eric E. Partovi helps victims of car, auto, and slip and fall accidents with free consultations, a No Fee Until We Win promise, and direct attorney communication.

Woodland Hills, CA - November 01, 2026 - The Law Office of Eric E. Partovi is helping injured people in Woodland Hills and across California get clear legal guidance after an accident. Led by attorney Eric E. Partovi, the firm has earned a 5.0-star rating from more than 300 Google reviews and is known as a hands-on Personal Injury Lawyer Woodland Hills residents can reach directly.

A Personal, Hands-On Approach

Many accident victims say the hardest part of hiring a lawyer is getting past assistants and voicemail. At this firm, clients often speak with Eric directly. He takes time to listen, investigate each case, and explain the options in plain language. Clients can call the office or text the direct line, and they receive regular updates as their case moves forward.

The firm also offers a free consultation and a No Fee Until We Win promise, so injured people can get advice without paying anything upfront.

Help After Car and Auto Accidents

Busy roads like the 101 and the 405 see frequent collisions. As a dedicated Car Accident Attorney Woodland Hills drivers turn to after a crash, Eric Partovi handles insurance claims, gathers evidence, and negotiates for fair compensation for medical bills, vehicle repairs, and lost wages.

Clients who need an Auto Accident Lawyer Woodland Hills families can trust often mention his steady communication. One client wrote that he "kept me informed, stayed in regular contact," and was always available to answer questions. Another said he "made a stressful situation much more manageable."

Slip and Fall and Other Injury Cases

Property owners have a duty to keep their spaces safe. When they fail to do so, visitors can suffer serious injuries. As a trusted Slip & Fall Lawyer Woodland Hills victims can call, the firm investigates hazards, proves negligence, and pursues compensation for medical costs and lost income.

The firm also handles:



Truck accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Rideshare accidents involving Uber and Lyft

Bicycle accidents

Boat accidents Dog bite injuries

Serving Woodland Hills and All of California

The office is located on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills and serves clients in Canoga Park, Tarzana, Northridge, and communities throughout California. The firm is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About The Law Office of Eric E. Partovi

The Law Office of Eric E. Partovi is a Woodland Hills personal injury law firm that represents victims of car accidents, auto accidents, slip and falls, and other injuries. The firm offers free consultations and works on a No Fee Until We Win basis.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information

The Law Office of Eric E. Partovi

22647 Ventura Blvd #446, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Office: (866) 727-8684

Direct: (747) 235-4098 (text OK)