Lux DMC Partners With Award-Winning Lux Cruise Group To Elevate Vietnam Luxury Family Holiday Experiences

Hanoi, Vietnam - November 01, 2026 - Lux Travel DMC is partnering with Lux Cruises Group to enhance luxury family travel in Vietnam, combining personalized private itineraries with culturally inspired boutique cruising. The collaboration aims to help families explore the country through thoughtfully coordinated experiences that balance cultural discovery, comfort and time together across generations.

Planning a family holiday involves more than choosing destinations that appeal to everyone. Parents may want children to engage with local culture, history and nature, while also valuing comfort and flexibility. Grandparents may prefer a more relaxed pace, and younger travellers often benefit from interactive activities and opportunities to explore. Bringing these expectations together requires careful itinerary design, with the right balance of sightseeing, travel time and opportunities to rest.

Lux Travel DMC specializes in tailor-made private journeys, drawing on local destination knowledge to shape experiences around individual interests and travel preferences. Lux Cruises Group complements this expertise with boutique cruises that connect guests with Vietnam's waterways, landscapes and cultural heritage. By coordinating land-based experiences with selected cruises, the two brands aim to make each part of a family holiday contribute to a coherent overall journey.

The cruise portfolio provides different cultural perspectives for itinerary planning. Heritage Cruises draws on Vietnam's maritime heritage and the legacy of entrepreneur Bạch Thái Bưởi, while Emperor Cruises reflects the lifestyle and historical setting associated with Vietnam's last emperor, Bảo Đại, during the 1930s. Amiral Cruises further expands the options for discovering the country's waterways. These distinct concepts allow travel planners to consider the interests and preferences of each family when selecting suitable experiences.

The cruise brands have earned regional recognition at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with both Heritage Cruises Vietnam and Emperor Cruises Ha Long featured among the Top 10 in the Best River Cruises category in 2025 and 2026. Their continued presence on the list reflects growing recognition of Vietnam's boutique cruise experiences and the role of cultural heritage in shaping the region's luxury travel offering.

For families, the value of combining private touring and cruising lies in how the different elements work together. A guided cultural visit can be adapted to children's ages and interests, while time on the water offers a change of pace and a chance to appreciate Vietnam's scenery. Coordinating transfers, excursion durations and cruise schedules can also help reduce unnecessary travel pressure, particularly for multigenerational groups.

“Designing a luxury family journey requires us to look beyond the destination list and understand how each family wants to spend its time together,” said Dr. Pham Ha, Founder and CEO of Lux Travel DMC.“Children, parents and grandparents may experience the same place differently. Our role is to create an itinerary that respects those differences while bringing the family together through shared discoveries. When private touring and cruising are carefully coordinated, the journey can offer both cultural depth and the space to enjoy being together.”

This approach shapes Lux Travel DMC's work in Vietnam family holidays, where itineraries are tailored to the ages, interests and practical needs of each group rather than built around a fixed sequence of attractions. Preferences such as food experiences, cultural activities, mobility requirements and downtime can influence the route and schedule. These considerations are especially important when several generations travel together, as comfort and pacing can determine whether an experience works well for the whole family.

“Luxury is not measured by how much a family can fit into a holiday, but by the relevance and quality of what they experience,” Dr. Pham added.“A meaningful encounter with local culture, a shared moment on the water or time to explore at an unhurried pace can become a lasting memory. Thoughtful planning makes room for these experiences without losing sight of comfort, service and the individual needs of each traveller.”

Through this collaboration, Lux Travel DMC and Lux Cruises Group aim to offer international families more ways to combine private destination experiences with boutique cruising in Vietnam. The focus is on connecting local expertise, cultural authenticity and carefully coordinated services to create journeys that feel personal, balanced and rewarding for every generation.

About Lux Travel DMC

Founded in 2005, Lux Travel DMC is a Vietnam-based destination management company specializing in tailor-made private luxury journeys across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The company combines local expertise with personalized service to create travel experiences rooted in cultural authenticity and meaningful encounters. Guided by its philosophy,“Luxury is Culture – Delivering Happiness,” Lux Travel DMC develops individual journeys for international travellers with a commitment to responsible tourism.

For more information, visit luxtraveldm.