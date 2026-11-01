Dayton Area Gets Access To Alluring Glass's Exceptional Wine Room Design Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Alluring Glass is booking wine room design visits for homeowners, builders and designers across the Dayton area. The work starts in the house, with a tape measure, long before any glass is ordered.

TIPP CITY, Ohio - November 01, 2026 - Alluring Glass is booking wine room design visits for homeowners, builders and designers across the Dayton area. The work starts in the house, with a tape measure, long before any glass is ordered.

First comes placement. A basement walk-in is the classic version. Plenty of people pick a dining room wall instead, or a hallway, or that odd pocket under the stairs nobody uses. In modern remodels around Centerville and Beavercreek, a wine wall with racking behind a single glass panel is a popular pick, since it doesn't close off the kitchen or dining area. Homeowners exploring wine cellar design in Dayton can see the options on site rather than in a catalog.

A phone photo won't cut it here. The installer checks wall alignment, ceiling height and floor construction. Panel sizes and the door spot come straight from those numbers. Alluring Glass doesn't quote off a picture.

Then comes the glass, usually low-iron tempered safety glass. Look at the edge of an ordinary pane and you'll see green. Put bottles behind it and the labels pick up that tint too. Low-iron glass doesn't have it. Tempering matters for a different reason: wine room panels are tall and heavy, and tempered glass is much stronger than standard glass.

Doors get their own attention. They're frameless, with the hinges and handle placed where a hand naturally goes. Seals are the part people forget. Ohio gets muggy in summer. A loose seal lets that damp air in, and then the cooling unit works overtime. Installers line up every seal and contact point before calling it done.

"The best wine rooms look like they were always part of the house," said Ryan Dunlap, owner of Alluring Glass. "That comes from the planning. We look at how the space is used, where the light falls and what someone sees when they walk in, and then we build the glass around that."

No glass is ordered until the client approves the specs. Crews cover floors before they start and clean up before they leave. Details on custom glass wine cellars are on the company website, and earlier this fall Alluring Glass Dayton introduced modern glass railing designs for local homes. Dayton-area homeowners and designers can book a design consultation to start a project.

About Alluring Glass

Alluring Glass has built custom glass for homes since 2012. From locations in Cincinnati and Tipp City, it installs shower enclosures, glass railings, wine cellars, mirrors and glass partitions across Greater Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Northern Kentucky.