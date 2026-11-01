Sydney's Renovation Boom Drives Growing Interest In Heritage Brick Restoration, Says Elite Tuckpointing

MENAFN - GetNews) As more Sydney homeowners improve older properties, careful masonry restoration is becoming an important part of preserving their character and condition.

Merrylands West, NSW - November 01, 2026 - Sydney's strong renovation market is increasing interest in the repair and preservation of older brick homes, according to masonry restoration specialist Elite Tuckpointing.

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Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows that the value of residential alterations and additions nationally reached approximately $4.12 billion in the June 2026 quarter, up 12.6% compared with the June 2025 quarter. The figures point to continued spending on improving existing homes, including many established properties where ageing masonry requires specialist attention.

For owners of Federation homes, terraces and other period properties, renovation often reveals deteriorated mortar joints, damaged bricks or previous repairs that no longer match the original building. Elite Tuckpointing says this has contributed to growing interest in specialist Tuckpointing in Sydney that focuses on maintaining both appearance and structural integrity.

Jawad El-Khatib Joey, Owner of Elite Tuckpointing said, "Older masonry needs to be treated differently from modern brickwork. The original bricks and mortar may have performed well for many decades, so the aim should be to preserve as much sound material as possible. The wrong mortar strength, colour or joint profile can change the look of a façade and may also affect how moisture moves through the wall. Careful assessment and compatible repair materials are essential when working on period properties."

Traditional Tuck and Point techniques can be particularly useful where homeowners want to restore the crisp, detailed finish associated with older brick façades. Rather than replacing sound masonry unnecessarily, skilled restoration focuses on removing failed material and rebuilding the joint in a way that suits the age and character of the property.

In other cases, Brick Repointing in Sydney may be recommended when existing mortar has become loose, recessed or powdery. Repointing can help protect the wall from further weather exposure while improving the overall appearance of the brickwork.

Elite Tuckpointing also works with sandstone features commonly found in older homes. Sandstone Repointing for Sydney homes requires particular care because inappropriate mortar can be too hard for softer natural stone. The company says its restoration approach prioritises compatible materials and careful workmanship rather than one-size-fits-all repair methods.

"Heritage restoration is not about making an old building look new," added Jawad El-Khatib Joey. "It is about helping the property age well while retaining the details that make it distinctive. That can mean repairing only the sections that need attention, matching mortar as closely as practical and avoiding aggressive methods that remove original fabric. With renovation activity remaining strong, more owners are recognising that good masonry restoration should form part of the wider renovation plan rather than being treated as an afterthought."

For smaller areas of deterioration, Mortar Repair in Sydney may help address localised cracking or joint failure before the problem becomes more extensive. Where bricks themselves are damaged, brick restoration in Sydney can involve targeted repair or replacement designed to blend with the surrounding wall.

Colour differences can also become more noticeable during renovation, particularly where extensions or previous repairs have introduced mismatched bricks. In suitable situations, Brick Staining techniques may be used to achieve a more consistent appearance without replacing otherwise serviceable masonry.

Elite Tuckpointing has over 10 years of experience in this line of work. Their team follows a careful, step-by-step restoration process designed to preserve the character of existing masonry while addressing deterioration properly. The process typically includes:

1. Inspecting the brickwork to assess mortar, cracks, joints and overall condition.

2. Preparing and matching materials for colour, strength, texture, and joint profile.

3. Restoring the masonry through tuckpointing, repointing or local repairs.

4. Completing a final inspection and clean-up to ensure the finish blends naturally with the property.

Sydney homeowners planning a renovation or concerned about ageing brickwork can contact Elite Tuckpointing to arrange an assessment and request a free quote.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When should old mortar be repaired?

Crumbling, recessed, cracked or missing joints are common signs that repair may be needed.

2. Can repointing help protect older brickwork?

Yes. Correctly matched mortar can help reduce weather exposure while maintaining the wall's original character.

3. Is sandstone repaired differently from brick?

Yes. Sandstone generally requires compatible, softer mortar and careful restoration techniques.

4. Can damaged bricks be repaired without rebuilding a wall?

Often, yes. Targeted repairs can preserve sound original masonry while addressing damaged areas.

5. Why is colour matching important in restoration?

It helps new repairs blend naturally with the existing brickwork, mortar, and architectural style.

About Company:

Elite Tuckpointing is a Sydney-based masonry restoration specialist focused on tuckpointing, repointing and heritage brickwork repairs for over 10 years. Visit