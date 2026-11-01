Journalist Living With Alzheimer's Narrates Expanded Audiobook Of His Award-Winning Memoir 'On Pluto'

BREWSTER, Mass. - November 01, 2026 - Greg O'Brien, a veteran investigative journalist diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010, has recorded an expanded audiobook edition of his award-winning memoir,“On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's,” in his own voice. The audiobook, titled“On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's: 2nd Edition,” was released Oct. 29 and is now available on Audible and Amazon, with distribution to Apple Books, Spotify, Chirp, OverDrive, hoopla and other platforms through Author's Republic.

The edition opens with a foreword recorded by Lisa Genova, the neuroscientist and author of“Still Alice.” It adds a personal introduction by O'Brien's daughter, Colleen O'Brien, and a closing summation from O'Brien himself. It also includes articles O'Brien wrote for Psychology Today.

“On Pluto” follows the progression of O'Brien's disease from the point of view of an investigative reporter embedded inside it, an approach billed as a first for a book. The title uses the dwarf planet as a metaphor for the isolation and desolation of Alzheimer's. The original book, published in 2014, won the Beverly Hills International Book Award for Medicine and the International Book Award for Health, and was a finalist for the Eric Hoffer International Book Award and the USA Best Book Awards.

Alzheimer's took O'Brien's maternal grandfather, his mother and a paternal uncle, and his father was diagnosed with dementia before his death. O'Brien was diagnosed at age 59, after two traumatic head injuries that doctors say unmasked a disease in the making. He was the family caregiver for both his mother and his father. O'Brien, 76, lives on Cape Cod.

“Having Greg narrate gives us the most credible and emotional impact, especially for those listening who are living with Alzheimer's or any other form of dementia, knowing that they are not alone,” said Victor Warren, who produced and directed the audiobook.

Warren is an actor, director and audiobook narrator whose company, Glydascope, co-produced the audiobook with Codfish Press and Grand Cove Productions. Sound engineer Thomas Milkey recorded the audiobook at his Cape Cod studio.

About 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2026, according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia. Alzheimer's has no cure.

Genova, who also wrote the foreword to the printed book, praised its“extraordinary vulnerability, grace, humor, and profound insight.” Dr. Rudy Tanzi of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School called O'Brien“my hero.” New York Times best-selling author David Shenk wrote that“Alzheimer's messed with the wrong man.”

The audiobook arrives just ahead of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month in November. O'Brien is available for interviews by video call. A sample and links to listen are at A fact sheet with more background, statistics and sources is available on request. More information is at onpluto.

About Greg O'Brien

Greg O'Brien has more than 40 years of experience as a writer, editor, investigative reporter and publisher, with work appearing in outlets including The Associated Press, Time, The Washington Post, USA Today and the Providence Journal. He wrote, narrated and co-produced the documentary“Have You Heard About Greg?” He is a board member of UsAgainstAlzheimer's and an advocate for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. He lives on Cape Cod with his wife, Mary Catherine.

About Victor Warren and Glydascope

Victor Warren began his career in Los Angeles as a film and television actor before moving to the East Coast. An actor, director, screenwriter, fight director and audiobook narrator, he has won close to 30 awards, including the Nevada International Film Festival's First Time Director award, and was a Sundance Table Read finalist. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, where he studied acting and directing. Through his company, Glydascope, he produces and directs audiobooks. He lives on Cape Cod.

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