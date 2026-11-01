Journalist Living With Alzheimer's Narrates Expanded Audiobook Of His Award-Winning Memoir 'On Pluto'
|Detail
|Information
|Title
|On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's: 2nd Edition
|Author and narrator
|Greg O'Brien
|Producer and director
|Victor Warren, Glydascope
|Sound engineer
|Thomas Milkey, Cape Cod
|Release
|Oct. 29, 2026
|Audiobook page
|Where to listen
|Audible and Amazon; Apple Books, Spotify, Chirp, OverDrive, hoopla and other platforms through Author's Republic
|Runtime
|14 hours, 36 minutes
|Website
|onpluto
|Amazon Book Link
|Click Here
On Pluto Audiobook: Fact Sheet
For reporters who want more detail than the release gives. Media contact: Greg O'Brien,..., (508) 360-5888.
What is in the audiobook
-
A foreword recorded by Lisa Genova
A personal introduction by O'Brien's daughter, Colleen O'Brien
Articles O'Brien wrote for Psychology Today
A closing summation from O'Brien himself
First published in 2014; an expanded edition with 12 new chapters followed in 2018 (Codfish Press).
Foreword by Lisa Genova; epilogue by David Shenk.
Awards: Beverly Hills International Book Award (Medicine); International Book Award (Health); finalist for the Eric Hoffer International Book Award and the USA Best Book Awards.
Translated into Mandarin and Italian, with an edition distributed in India.
More than 40 years as a writer, editor, investigative reporter and publisher.
Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2010 at age 59, after two traumatic head injuries.
Lost his maternal grandfather, mother and a paternal uncle to Alzheimer's; his father was diagnosed with dementia before his death.
Board member of UsAgainstAlzheimer's; advocate for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Wrote, narrated and co-produced the documentary“Have You Heard About Greg?”
About 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older live with Alzheimer's dementia in 2026 (Alzheimer's Association, 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures).
More than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia (World Health Organization).
November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Greg O'Brien is available for interviews by video call. Travel is limited to regional events.
Available on request: two video spots, B-roll of Greg, and photos of Victor Warren.
Clips from“Have You Heard About Greg?” are pending permission and are not yet available.
. Alzheimer's Association:
. World Health Organization via PAHO:
. Official site, book and awards:
. Documentary:
. 2018 edition record (Wellcome Collection):
. Awareness month:
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