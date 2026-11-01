Elizabethtown's Liberty Fix It Hosts Toy Drive For Local Foster Children And Free Santa Meet & Greet On Dec. 16

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Liberty Fix It Local handyman service hosts a free holiday event and toy drive to benefit local foster children and families around Hardin County, KY. Toy or cash donations receive a raffle ticket towards a $499 handyman service voucher.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - November 01, 2026 - Liberty Fix It, a locally owned handyman company, is hosting Toy Drive and Santa Meet & Greet on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their shop located at 4569 N. Dixie Highway, Suite 122. Guests are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Donations collected at the free community event will benefit foster children and families through the Helping Hand of Hope.

“We've seen firsthand what it means to foster [and] we know these kids just want to feel valued, loved and remembered- especially during the holidays,” John and April Fortner, owners of Liberty Fix It say,“It costs nothing to be kind, and no child should ever feel overlooked because of circumstances beyond their control.”

Attendance is free for all families, friends and neighbors, and every guest receives a raffle ticket just for checking in. Raffle prizes include the following:



Grand Prize: A half-day handyman voucher valued at $499

Second Prize: 15% off any Liberty Fix It service Third Prize: A $50 local gift card and a holiday gift basket

Donations earn more chances to win in the Holiday Giveaway & Raffle. Every guest receives 1 free ticket for checking in, 2 additional tickets with a new toy donation, and 3 tickets for every $10 cash donation.

The live drawing begins at 5 p.m. and will stream on Liberty Fix It's Facebook page via Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Beyond the toy drive and raffle, the open house offers families a full afternoon of holiday activities at no cost:



Free photos with Santa

Candy cane treats for children

North Pole Diplomas A holiday open house at the Liberty Fix It workshop and shop floor

The event is built around a simple idea: a local business opening its doors so the community can show up for children who need it most. Guests are not required to donate to attend.

“This community has taken care of my team and our families for over ten years, and giving back is just part of who we are,” John and April said,“We're hosting this toy drive to make sure our local foster kids know an entire community is standing beyond them.”

About Liberty Fix It

Liberty Fix It is a locally owned and operated handyman company in Elizabethtown, KY., with more than 10 years of experience serving the community. The licensed, insured and bonded team handles general home repairs, minor electrical and plumbing, drywall, doors and windows, vinyl siding, carpentry, painting, deck and fence repair, and honey-do lists. Every job carries a one-year labor warranty, and military members receive 10% off labor. Liberty Fix It serves Elizabethtown, Radcliff, Rineyville, Cecilia, Flaherty, Glendale, Brandenburg, Hodgenville, Stephensburg, Lebanon Junction and surrounding Hardin County. Learn more at libertyfixit.

About Helping Hand of Hope

A non-profit organization based in Hardin County, Kentucky. Their mission is to offer our neighbors with opportunities to alleviate personal and financial hardships by providing services that foster self-worth and human dignity. Their hope is to see everyone through Jesus' eyes with compassion and grace.