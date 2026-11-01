Med Spas Of Houston Lists 1,281 Houston Med Spas By Neighborhood

MENAFN - GetNews) A free directory organizes Houston med spas across 63 neighborhoods, with each spa's Google rating, hours and phone number.

HOUSTON, TX - November 01, 2026 - Med Spas of Houston, a free online directory at medspasofhouston, lists 1,281 med spas across 63 Houston neighborhoods in 10 regions. Each listing shows the spa's Google rating, hours and phone number. Visitors can search by zip code, neighborhood or spa name without creating an account.

The directory is organized by area, from the Inner Loop and the Galleria to The Woodlands, Katy and Pasadena. Each neighborhood page lists its med spas. Where a spa in that area publishes a regular price on its own website, the page shows that price with a link to the source.

The site also publishes guides to common med spa treatments: Botox and other neurotoxins, dermal fillers, laser treatments, chemical peels, microneedling, body contouring, thread lifts, and wellness and hormone therapy. Each guide links to the sources behind its statements.

Listings are ordered by Google rating weighted by review count, so a high rating from many reviews ranks above the same rating from a few. Featured and Best of positions are paid, appear first and are always marked.

The directory also explains how to check a med spa's medical oversight. Texas requires the delegating physician's name and Texas license number to be posted in each public area and treatment room (22 TAC §169.28), and anyone can look up that license on the Texas Medical Board's website.

Med spa owners can claim their listing for free to correct their hours, phone number and services.

About Med Spas of Houston

Med Spas of Houston is a free directory of Houston med spas, organized by neighborhood. It is a directory, not a med spa, and does not provide treatments.