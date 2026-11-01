Photo Adventure Trips Announces Small-Group Croatia Photography Adventure For May 2027

MENAFN - GetNews)“Croatia is a place where the grand landscapes are beautiful, but some of our favorite photographs came from the details most travelers simply walk past.” - Lois Wyant, Photo Adventure TripsPhoto Adventure Trips has announced an eight-day Croatia Photography Adventure for May 17–24, 2027. Limited to 10 photographers, the journey will explore Plitvice, Split, Hvar, Dubrovnik and Mljet, with photography at the center of the itinerary. Hosted by professional photographers Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant, the trip combines Croatia's coastlines, historic towns, landscapes and culture with time to photograph.

Franklin, North Carolina - November 01, 2026 - Photo Adventure Trips has announced a small-group Croatia Photography Adventure taking place May 17–24, 2027. The eight-day, seven-night photography journey is designed for photographers who want to experience Croatia differently-with their cameras at the center of the adventure.

Limited to just 10 photographers, the trip will explore P litvice, Split, Hvar, Dubrovnik and Mljet. The itinerary combines Croatia's Adriatic coastline and landscapes with historic streets, architecture, villages, local culture and the smaller details that often produce memorable travel photographs.

The trip will be hosted by professional photographers Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant, who spent 36 years owning and operating a photography studio together. Unlike destinations they will be experiencing for the first time with Photo Adventure Trips, Croatia is a country the Wyants have previously visited and photographed.

“Croatia is a place where the grand landscapes are beautiful, but some of our favorite photographs came from the details most travelers simply walk past,” said Lois Wyant, co-host of Photo Adventure Trips.“Old stone steps, weathered walls, doors, architecture and everyday scenes can be just as interesting to a photographer as the famous views," Lois Wyant added.

That experience helped shape the philosophy behind the upcoming Croatia Photography Adventure. Rather than trying to see as many tourist attractions as possible, Photo Adventure Trips designs its itineraries around opportunities to photograph a destination.

The Croatia itinerary will give participants opportunities to photograph a variety of subjects, including coastlines, landscapes, historic architecture and cultural scenes. The small-group format is intended to create a more flexible experience for photographers while traveling between the country's distinctive locations.

The adventure is not structured as a traditional photography workshop. There will be no classroom-style instruction or scheduled editing sessions. Participants should be comfortable using their own cameras and share an enthusiasm for creating photographs while traveling. The experience is designed for photographers ranging from enthusiastic intermediate hobbyists to advanced and professional photographers.

Photographers interested in the complete Croatia itinerary, accommodations, pricing and reservation information can learn more at PhotoAdventureTrips.

Photo Adventure Trips was created to offer a different kind of travel experience for people who see destinations through a photographer's eyes-combining memorable places with the time and opportunity to create.

Travel Designed Around the Photograph.

About The Company Being Featured

Photo Adventure Trips creates small-group international travel experiences designed specifically around photography. Founded by professional photographers Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant after 36 years of owning and operating a photography studio together, the company creates photography-first journeys to extraordinary destinations. Experiences focus on landscapes, wildlife, culture, architecture and other photographic opportunities rather than traditional sightseeing or classroom-style workshops. Its mission is simple: Travel Designed Around the Photograph.