From Silence To Survival: Kimberly Krawczyk Shares Her Story

MENAFN - GetNews) And Still I Speak explores foster care, trauma, recovery, and the courage to reclaim a voice.

Massachusetts, USA - November 01, 2026 - Kimberly Krawczyk shares her journey through childhood abuse, foster care, addiction, devastating loss, and institutional betrayal in And Still I Speak: A Foster Child's Story of Silence and Survival, written with Susie Lordi.

With honesty and hard-earned insight, the memoir follows her path from silence toward long-term recovery, purpose, and advocacy. It invites readers to see the person behind a diagnosis, a label, or a statistic.

Written for anyone who has felt unseen or unheard, the book also offers foster families, educators, recovery professionals, social workers, and first responders a personal perspective on trauma and healing.

ABOUT KIMBERLY KRAWCZYK

Kimberly Krawczyk is a Certified Addiction Recovery Coach, recovery educator, trainer, speaker, and author. A woman in long-term recovery, she combines lived experience with more than three decades of service, educating thousands of professionals.

Her expertise includes trauma-informed care, overdose prevention, non-stigmatizing language, and multiple pathways to recovery. Through her writing and advocacy, she reminds people that their voices matter and healing is possible.

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