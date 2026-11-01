What Is Itchko Ezratti Known For? From Founding GL Homes To Five Decades Of Florida Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) From founding GL Homes in 1976 to supporting Florida families through GL Homes Philanthropy, his work spans five decades of Florida homebuilding.

SUNRISE, Fla. - November 01, 2026 - Itchko Ezratti is best known as the founder of GL Homes, the Florida home building company he started in 1976. Five decades later, the company remains privately held and family owned, and it still builds only in Florida.

Itchko Ezratti built Gl Homes around a clear focus: build in Florida, and build homes made for Florida living. Rather than expanding into other states, the company has concentrated on the market it knows best, designing homes suited to the region's climate and way of life. Today, GL Homes communities stretch across South Florida and the state's west coast, including the Fort Myers, Naples and Tampa areas.

Under Ezratti's leadership, GL Homes became known for large master-planned communities with amenity centers and shared spaces where neighbors can gather. In 1996, the company opened its first Valencia community, offering active adults 55 and older single-family homes with resort-style amenities. Valencia remains part of the GL Homes lineup today.

Itchko Ezratti founded the company on the belief that hard work, integrity and quality craftsmanship would succeed in the Florida marketplace. That approach shows up in careful land planning, durable construction and a focus on communities built to hold up over time.

Alongside building homes, Ezratti and GL Homes set an important standard for giving back. Through GL Homes Philanthropy, the company supports three key areas: hunger relief, housing stability and children's programs. They partner with various organizations across the state, including Feeding South Florida, Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Club.

Despite five decades in Florida real estate, Itchko Ezratii has generally stayed out of the spotlight, preferring to let the company's work and craftsmanship speak for itself. He serves as chairman of GL Homes, and Misha Ezratti leads the company as president.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak (“Itchko”) Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its resort-style living, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida.