Claxton Manor Apartments Expands Affordable Off-Base Housing Outreach Near Davismonthan Air Force Base In Tucson, Arizona

MENAFN - GetNews)"Our goal is to make affordable rental housing easier to discover for military personnel and the wider Tucson community. Expanding our housing outreach is another step toward that goal.” - Earl RodrigueClaxton Manor Apartments, a 36-unit affordable rental community in Tucson, Arizona, has expanded its outreach to military personnel and families near Davis–Monthan Air Force Base. The property recently added studio and one-bedroom apartment listings to AHRN, a military-focused housing platform, helping prospective renters discover affordable off-base housing along East Golf Links Road.

Tucson, Arizona - November 01, 2026 - Claxton Manor Apartments, a 36-unit affordable rental community located at 6590 E. Golf Links Road in Tucson, Arizona, has expanded its outreach to military personnel, civilian employees, veterans, and families seeking off-base housing near Davis–Monthan Air Force Base.

The property recently received approval for studio and one-bedroom apartment listings on the Automated Housing Referral Network (AHRN), an online housing platform used by military-connected renters. Both listings were approved on October 12, 2026, providing additional visibility for affordable rental opportunities in southeastern Tucson.

Supporting Tucson's Military Community

Davis–Monthan Air Force Base plays an important role in Southern Arizona's economy, supporting military operations, civilian employment, and local businesses.

Military personnel and families relocating to Tucson often consider housing affordability, convenient locations, parking, and access to everyday services when selecting off-base accommodations.

Located along East Golf Links Road, Claxton Manor Apartments offers practical housing options for qualified residents seeking apartments in the Tucson area.

Expanding Access Through Military Housing Listings

Claxton Manor has expanded its presence through two recently approved AHRN listings, making its rental information accessible to people searching for housing near Davis–Monthan.

The new listings include:

Studio Apartments

One-Bedroom Apartments

AHRN is independently operated and is not endorsed or sponsored by the Department of Defense. Claxton Manor Apartments is not affiliated with Davis–Monthan Air Force Base.

Affordable Apartment Living Near Davis–Monthan

Claxton Manor offers 24 studio apartments and 12 one-bedroom apartments, providing a range of floor plans for individuals and smaller households.

The community features a swimming pool, laundry facilities, on-site parking, desert landscaping, and convenient access to shopping and major transportation routes.

Apartment amenities include full kitchens, heating and air conditioning, closet space, and functional living areas. The community has also undertaken property improvements intended to enhance the rental experience.

"Our goal is to make affordable rental housing easier to discover for military personnel and the wider Tucson community. Expanding our housing outreach is another step toward that goal," said Earl Rodrigue.

Continued Commitment to Accessible Housing Information

The addition of military-focused rental listings represents another step in Claxton Manor's broader effort to connect qualified renters with affordable housing.

Through its online listings, property website, and community outreach initiatives, Claxton Manor aims to provide prospective residents with accessible information about apartment features, rental opportunities, and application requirements.

The property welcomes inquiries from eligible applicants, including military-connected households, working professionals, retirees, and others searching for affordable apartments in Tucson.

Prospective renters can learn more about current availability, rental qualifications, and community amenities through the official website.

About The Company Being Featured

Claxton Manor Apartments is a 36-unit affordable rental community located at 6590 E. Golf Links Road in Tucson, Arizona. Rebranded from Casa Larga Apartments in 2026, the community offers 24 studio apartments and 12 one-bedroom apartments, with amenities including a swimming pool, on-site parking, and laundry facilities. Its mission is to provide accessible, well-maintained rental housing for qualified residents in the Tucson area. The community continues to improve its apartments, property amenities, and outreach to prospective renters through local and online housing resources. For additional information, visit .

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