Saigon Technology Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For A Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GetNews) Saigon Technology has earned Great Place To Work® certification for the second consecutive year, with 96% of surveyed employees saying the company is a great place to work. The company's employee programs cover benefits, professional development and workplace support.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - November 01, 2026 - According to the company, Saigon Technology received Great Place To Work® certification on September 7, 2026, for the 2026–2027 period. This marks the company's second consecutive year of certification. In the 2026 survey, the company reports that 94% of employee responses were positive across the areas assessed. Additionally, 96% of surveyed employees agreed that Saigon Technology is a great place to work.

Great Place To Work® bases its certification process on employees' reported workplace experiences, placing workforce feedback at the center of the assessment.

Saigon Technology has also received workplace recognitions in recent years, including Vietnam Best Workplaces 2023, Best Workplaces in Asia 2023, Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025, and a No. 10 ranking in the Medium category of Southeast Asia Best Workplaces in Technology 2026.

Beyond compensation, healthcare, career development, recognition, flexibility and work-life balance are parts of the overall employee experience.

Saigon Technology team members at a company event.

Benefits focused on long-term employee needs

According to the company, Saigon Technology's employee benefits span several areas, including compensation, healthcare, professional development and flexible work arrangements.

Compensation and recognition are key components of the company's employee value proposition. Under applicable company policies, employees may receive project-based bonuses and a 13th-month salary. Performance reviews may take place up to twice a year. The company also operates recognition programs that acknowledge employees and managers who make notable contributions throughout the year.

Beyond compensation, the company's benefits also extend to healthcare and day-to-day working support. Employees are covered by PVI health insurance, with options under the company's program for family members, as well as periodic health checks. Employees are also provided with work equipment based on the requirements of their roles and projects.

Periodic health checkups are part of Saigon Technology's broader employee health and well-being benefits.

Professional development is another area of focus. Employees can access technical training, English-language classes and support for relevant professional certification fees. Mentoring and internal knowledge-sharing programs also provide opportunities to develop skills and learn from colleagues and managers.

In an industry where technologies and skill requirements evolve quickly, these programs are intended to help employees keep their knowledge up-to-date while developing skills that remain relevant throughout their careers.

Employee recognition programs are designed to acknowledge outstanding contributions and achievements across the company.

The company also provides 17 days of paid leave annually, with hybrid and remote work arrangements available for selected roles and projects. Team-building activities, sports clubs, company trips and internal events are also organized throughout the year, giving employees opportunities to connect beyond their immediate teams.

In comments published by VietnamNet, Khoa Nguyen, Deputy General Director of Saigon Technology, said:“I would like to thank everyone for choosing Saigon Technology and continuing this journey with us.” He described the second consecutive certification as recognition of employees' contributions to the company's workplace culture.

Looking beyond certification

The certification provides a reference point for evaluating how the company's policies and workplace practices respond to employee needs.

Saigon Technology plans to continue gathering employee feedback, expanding learning opportunities and improving programs that support recognition, professional growth and collaboration.

Participants at a Saigon Technology company event.

For technology companies, attracting talent is only part of the challenge. Retention also depends on whether employees can see opportunities to grow, feel that their contributions are recognized and work in an environment that supports both their performance and longer-term career development.

For Saigon Technology, its second consecutive year of Great Place To Work® certification serves as an important milestone rather than an endpoint. The latest employee survey results provide a reference point for reviewing current policies and identifying opportunities to further enhance the workplace experience.

About Saigon Technology

Saigon Technology is a Vietnam-based software development company. Its services include custom software development and offshore development teams.