MENAFN - GetNews) Photo: Dr. Bruce Hoffman Psychologist Dr. Bruce Hoffman Psychologist is sharing advice on getting worry and regret under control quickly. For local residents, the approach brings attention back to the present when thoughts about the future or the past start to weigh on daily life.

BROOKLYN, United States - November 01, 2026 - Dr. Bruce Hoffman Psychologist, a Brooklyn practice, is sharing advice for people whose days are crowded by worry about the future or regret about the past. Dr. Bruce Hoffman specializes in helping people gain control of their emotions and thoughts efficiently and quickly so they can focus on the present.

With November days away, the final stretch of the year is in view. Plans for the months ahead and thoughts about the months behind compete for attention. Dr. Hoffman's approach is designed to reduce the mental and emotional struggles that can affect daily life. It starts with where attention goes.

One figure shapes that approach. Many people spend approximately 95 percent of their time mentally focused on the future or the past. They worry about what might happen or dwell on what already did, and that can contribute to feelings of depression and emotional distress. The goal is for clients to regain control of their thoughts and emotions quickly and avoid getting stuck in those patterns.

Key facts:



Many people spend approximately 95 percent of their time mentally focused on the future or the past.

Worry about the future and dwelling on the past can contribute to feelings of depression and emotional distress.

Dr. Hoffman's approach aims to help people regain control of their thoughts and emotions quickly. The practice can be reached at (646) 321-7931.

Where does most of my mental energy actually go?

For many people, approximately 95 percent of their time goes to thinking about the future or the past, according to the approach Dr. Hoffman uses in his Brooklyn practice. Some of that time is spent worrying about what might happen. The rest goes to events that are already over. Noticing that split is the first step, because these patterns can contribute to feelings of depression and emotional distress.

How can I stop worry and regret from running my day?

Dr. Hoffman's practice helps people gain control of thoughts and emotions efficiently and quickly, so attention can return to the present. The aim is to keep people from getting stuck in patterns of worry about the future or regret about the past. Less time in those loops leaves more attention for what is happening now.

When should I see a psychologist about worry or regret?

A visit to Dr. Hoffman's practice makes sense when worry about the future or regret about the past starts to affect daily life. Feelings of depression or emotional distress tied to those thoughts are another signal. Dr. Hoffman works to help people regain control of their thoughts and emotions quickly rather than staying stuck.

About Dr. Bruce Hoffman Psychologist

Dr. Bruce Hoffman is a psychologist whose practice helps people gain control of their emotions and thoughts efficiently and quickly. His approach is designed to reduce the mental and emotional struggles that can affect daily life, so clients can focus on the present instead of worries about the future or regrets about the past.

Call (646) 321-7931 to reach the practice.

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