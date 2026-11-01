G20 Foreign Ministers Conclude Talks in Atlanta Amid Global Tensions
(MENAFN) The second and final day of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting is taking place Saturday in Atlanta, bringing together senior diplomats from major global economies to address economic pressures, geopolitical disputes and international security concerns.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the two-day gathering, which opened Friday with discussions centered on stimulating economic growth, reinforcing energy and food security, safeguarding freedom of navigation and making international supply networks more resilient.
The talks are unfolding amid persistent conflicts and rising geopolitical tensions, particularly the war in Ukraine and disputes involving Iran. These developments have intensified concerns about regional security and the possible consequences for the global economy.
Proceedings began with remarks from Rubio, while organizers skipped the customary group photograph traditionally held at such diplomatic gatherings.
The move came after several European officials indicated they would not participate in a photograph that included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The absence of the ceremony underscored the diplomatic challenges surrounding Russia’s involvement in the meeting as disagreements over the war in Ukraine continue.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the two-day gathering, which opened Friday with discussions centered on stimulating economic growth, reinforcing energy and food security, safeguarding freedom of navigation and making international supply networks more resilient.
The talks are unfolding amid persistent conflicts and rising geopolitical tensions, particularly the war in Ukraine and disputes involving Iran. These developments have intensified concerns about regional security and the possible consequences for the global economy.
Proceedings began with remarks from Rubio, while organizers skipped the customary group photograph traditionally held at such diplomatic gatherings.
The move came after several European officials indicated they would not participate in a photograph that included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The absence of the ceremony underscored the diplomatic challenges surrounding Russia’s involvement in the meeting as disagreements over the war in Ukraine continue.
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