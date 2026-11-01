Zelenskyy Confirms Evacuees Reach Ukraine’s Chernihiv Region
(MENAFN) Ukrainian civilians evacuated from the Russian-held city of Oleshky have arrived in the country’s Chernihiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said residents requiring evacuation had been moved out of Oleshky and nearby communities. He voiced hope that humanitarian access to the area would continue without interruption.
The president assured that those evacuated would receive the necessary support, urging national institutions, regional administrations and local officials to assist them as they settle into new surroundings.
He explained that the humanitarian mission took place under a ceasefire in the Kherson sector, enabling mine clearance along roads leading to Oleshky and allowing aid deliveries to proceed.
“When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed," he said, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the operation.
The temporary truce, facilitated by US first lady Melania Trump between Moscow and Kyiv, came into effect on Tuesday. It was arranged to enable humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky, which Russia captured in 2022, during the first year of the war.
The ceasefire is scheduled to remain in place until 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) on Sunday.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said residents requiring evacuation had been moved out of Oleshky and nearby communities. He voiced hope that humanitarian access to the area would continue without interruption.
The president assured that those evacuated would receive the necessary support, urging national institutions, regional administrations and local officials to assist them as they settle into new surroundings.
He explained that the humanitarian mission took place under a ceasefire in the Kherson sector, enabling mine clearance along roads leading to Oleshky and allowing aid deliveries to proceed.
“When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed," he said, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the operation.
The temporary truce, facilitated by US first lady Melania Trump between Moscow and Kyiv, came into effect on Tuesday. It was arranged to enable humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky, which Russia captured in 2022, during the first year of the war.
The ceasefire is scheduled to remain in place until 10.59 pm local time (2059GMT) on Sunday.
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