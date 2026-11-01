Trump Says He Will Invite Zelensky To G20 Summit
Asked whether he would invite Zelensky to the G20 summit, given that he had invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump replied: "Yes, I would. No problem."Read also: Zelensky to attend G20 summit in Florida for talks with Trump and Putin if invited
The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026. The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place on December 14-15 in Miami, Florida, at Trump National Doral, a golf resort owned by the incumbent U.S. president.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment