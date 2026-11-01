Trump Says He Will Invite Zelensky To G20 Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at a Halloween celebration at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Ukrinform reports.

Asked whether he would invite Zelensky to the G20 summit, given that he had invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump replied: "Yes, I would. No problem."

Zelensky to attend G20 summit in Florida for talks with Trump and Putin if invited

The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026. The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place on December 14-15 in Miami, Florida, at Trump National Doral, a golf resort owned by the incumbent U.S. president.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram