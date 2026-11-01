Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,100 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,451 (+1) Russian tanks, 25,622 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 51,755 (+16) artillery systems, 2,249 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,730 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,054 (+9) ground robotic systems, 591,605 (+944) operational-tactical drones, 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 168,739 (+259) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,861 (+1) units of special equipment.

SBU's Alpha unit sets record, neutralizing 3,198 Russian troops in one week

The figures are being updated.