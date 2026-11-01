Nearly 2,000 Runners Take Part In Baku's Sixth Victory Run

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The traditional "Victory Run", dedicated to the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 2020 Patriotic War, has started in Baku.

The event opened with the national anthem, followed by a one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives defending the country.

Participants started the 10-kilometre race near the Seven Beauties Fountain in the Seaside National Park.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the race is being held under the slogan "Forward with Pride" this year.

The sixth edition of the Victory Run has brought together a record number of participants, with nearly 2,000 people taking part.

The event also has a charitable purpose. Each participant made a minimum donation of 20 manats during registration, with all proceeds to be transferred to the YAŞAT Foundation.

The first runners to cross the finish line will receive awards. Following the race, participants and guests will enjoy a concert featuring People's Artist Roya, Murad Arif and other well-known performers.

The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021.