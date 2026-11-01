French Student Unions Plan Fresh School, University Blockades
(MENAFN) French student organizations are preparing to resume blockades at universities and high schools from next Tuesday, as demonstrations against government policies continue nationwide, according to reports.
Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, called on students to support a renewed campaign announced by school and university unions alongside a broader coalition of labor organizations.
“We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov. 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said.
Kharbach added that students aim to increase participation and demonstrate that their demands have broad legitimacy.
Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), said authorities have still not offered a clear response to the concerns raised by young people.
Saturday’s protests mark the third nationwide day of social mobilization within three weeks, with approximately 350 demonstrations and events scheduled across France.
The government has classified the gatherings as potentially high-risk, amid concerns that protesters could attempt to obstruct the Paris ring road or target official buildings.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes had been assigned to security operations across the country.
Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, called on students to support a renewed campaign announced by school and university unions alongside a broader coalition of labor organizations.
“We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov. 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said.
Kharbach added that students aim to increase participation and demonstrate that their demands have broad legitimacy.
Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), said authorities have still not offered a clear response to the concerns raised by young people.
Saturday’s protests mark the third nationwide day of social mobilization within three weeks, with approximately 350 demonstrations and events scheduled across France.
The government has classified the gatherings as potentially high-risk, amid concerns that protesters could attempt to obstruct the Paris ring road or target official buildings.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes had been assigned to security operations across the country.
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