Deadly Drone Attack Targets Civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Killing Dozen
(MENAFN) At least 12 civilians were killed and several others wounded in a drone attack in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Friday as they gathered grain scattered along a road, local officials and hospital sources confirmed on Saturday.
The strike occurred in Rama, where residents had assembled to collect sorghum that spilled from a truck carrying grain for local traders. The vehicle had been hit in a separate attack on Thursday night.
Twelve people reportedly died at the scene, while several others were injured, with some suffering serious wounds, according to local accounts.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence around the world, also recorded Friday’s incident, reporting 12 fatalities alongside injuries and damage to property.
The attack comes as clashes intensify again across Tigray, with the growing use of drones raising further concerns about the risks facing civilians.
Earlier in October, drone strikes in Medebay Terer killed seven people, including an eight-year-old girl, and left six others injured. Additional attacks in the Hintalo district also resulted in civilian deaths, among them a two-year-old child.
Drone-related casualties have also been reported outside Tigray, including in the neighboring Amhara region and western Oromia, indicating that the violence is affecting several parts of the country.
The strike occurred in Rama, where residents had assembled to collect sorghum that spilled from a truck carrying grain for local traders. The vehicle had been hit in a separate attack on Thursday night.
Twelve people reportedly died at the scene, while several others were injured, with some suffering serious wounds, according to local accounts.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence around the world, also recorded Friday’s incident, reporting 12 fatalities alongside injuries and damage to property.
The attack comes as clashes intensify again across Tigray, with the growing use of drones raising further concerns about the risks facing civilians.
Earlier in October, drone strikes in Medebay Terer killed seven people, including an eight-year-old girl, and left six others injured. Additional attacks in the Hintalo district also resulted in civilian deaths, among them a two-year-old child.
Drone-related casualties have also been reported outside Tigray, including in the neighboring Amhara region and western Oromia, indicating that the violence is affecting several parts of the country.
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