Bulgaria Runoff: Yotova vs Gyurov After Record-Low Turnout
(MENAFN) Bulgarian voters head back to the polls Sunday to settle a presidential race that the first round left unresolved, with acting President Iliana Yotova facing former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov in a runoff.
Neither candidate cleared the threshold on Oct. 25. According to the Central Election Commission, Yotova and her running mate, Kiril Valchev, took 34.8% of the vote, narrowly ahead of Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, on 32%. The ballot was crowded, with 27 candidates in the field.
Turnout of roughly 22.5% was the lowest since the end of communist rule.
Under electoral rules, a first-round win requires more than half of valid votes and participation above 50% of registered voters. Missing either condition sends the top two finishers to a second round.
The contest unfolds against deep political instability. Bulgaria has held eight parliamentary elections since April 2021, seven of them snap polls. Parties repeatedly failed to assemble the backing needed for durable governments, and coalition disputes brought down one attempt after another, producing caretaker Cabinets and fresh early elections.
The most recent parliamentary vote, in April, handed Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, 131 of the 240 seats in the National Assembly and an outright majority.
Yotova served as Radev’s vice president and stepped into the top job after he resigned in January. Backed by Progressive Bulgaria, she is now campaigning for a full term. A win would make her the country’s first elected female president. The office carries duties that include representing Bulgaria, serving as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and wielding a veto over legislation.
Gyurov, an economist and former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, led a caretaker government ahead of the April parliamentary elections. Opposition parties are supporting his bid.
The campaign has featured debate over Bulgaria’s foreign policy, including its ties with Russia, Ukraine and Western allies.
Polling stations open at 7 am (0500GMT) and close at 8 pm (1800GMT).
Neither candidate cleared the threshold on Oct. 25. According to the Central Election Commission, Yotova and her running mate, Kiril Valchev, took 34.8% of the vote, narrowly ahead of Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, on 32%. The ballot was crowded, with 27 candidates in the field.
Turnout of roughly 22.5% was the lowest since the end of communist rule.
Under electoral rules, a first-round win requires more than half of valid votes and participation above 50% of registered voters. Missing either condition sends the top two finishers to a second round.
The contest unfolds against deep political instability. Bulgaria has held eight parliamentary elections since April 2021, seven of them snap polls. Parties repeatedly failed to assemble the backing needed for durable governments, and coalition disputes brought down one attempt after another, producing caretaker Cabinets and fresh early elections.
The most recent parliamentary vote, in April, handed Progressive Bulgaria, led by former President Rumen Radev, 131 of the 240 seats in the National Assembly and an outright majority.
Yotova served as Radev’s vice president and stepped into the top job after he resigned in January. Backed by Progressive Bulgaria, she is now campaigning for a full term. A win would make her the country’s first elected female president. The office carries duties that include representing Bulgaria, serving as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and wielding a veto over legislation.
Gyurov, an economist and former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, led a caretaker government ahead of the April parliamentary elections. Opposition parties are supporting his bid.
The campaign has featured debate over Bulgaria’s foreign policy, including its ties with Russia, Ukraine and Western allies.
Polling stations open at 7 am (0500GMT) and close at 8 pm (1800GMT).
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