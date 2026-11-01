North Korea Rejects Renewed Sanctions Pressure, Defends Weapons Programs
(MENAFN) North Korea has dismissed renewed international efforts to increase sanctions and pressure over its nuclear activities, declaring that such measures “may work on the weak but never on us.”
The statement followed calls by several Western countries and their allies for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs while taking stronger action against alleged attempts to circumvent United Nations sanctions.
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union jointly demanded the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea.
“We continue to strongly support the implementation of all DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions,” they said in a joint statement.
Responding to the declaration, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the participating countries, accusing them of committing a “wanton violation” of the country's sovereignty.
The ministry also rejected Washington's efforts to defend its approach toward Pyongyang, accusing the United States and its “vassal forces” of using “unjust and unreasonable pretexts” to pursue their “hostile policy” against North Korea.
“Taking this opportunity, we warn once again the member states of the multilateral sanctions monitoring team, including the ROK and Japan, and the EU, which are active in the US-led anti-DPRK sanctions and pressure racket, against their hostile acts, and make it clear that they will be held accountable for such hostile acts,” it said.
The statement followed calls by several Western countries and their allies for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs while taking stronger action against alleged attempts to circumvent United Nations sanctions.
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union jointly demanded the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea.
“We continue to strongly support the implementation of all DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions,” they said in a joint statement.
Responding to the declaration, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the participating countries, accusing them of committing a “wanton violation” of the country's sovereignty.
The ministry also rejected Washington's efforts to defend its approach toward Pyongyang, accusing the United States and its “vassal forces” of using “unjust and unreasonable pretexts” to pursue their “hostile policy” against North Korea.
“Taking this opportunity, we warn once again the member states of the multilateral sanctions monitoring team, including the ROK and Japan, and the EU, which are active in the US-led anti-DPRK sanctions and pressure racket, against their hostile acts, and make it clear that they will be held accountable for such hostile acts,” it said.
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