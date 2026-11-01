Iran's Supreme Leader Says Tehran Will Determine Terms for Ending Conflict
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared Saturday that Tehran would decide when and under what conditions hostilities would end if its adversaries launched further attacks against the country.
“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said in a statement broadcast by Iranian state media.
The remarks followed a meeting between the supreme leader and senior military commanders, during which he issued instructions concerning the country's defense strategy.
Khamenei directed military leaders to ensure an "immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat," according to the statement.
He also called for revisions to Iran's target list to ensure that all American and Israeli assets remain "within the armed forces’ reach," the statement added.
The warning followed earlier comments by Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia, who cautioned that any renewed military confrontation involving the United States and Israel could spread across a much wider geographical area.
Akraminia made the remarks in response to the possibility of US President Donald Trump launching another military operation in the region alongside Israel.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since American and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said in a statement broadcast by Iranian state media.
The remarks followed a meeting between the supreme leader and senior military commanders, during which he issued instructions concerning the country's defense strategy.
Khamenei directed military leaders to ensure an "immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat," according to the statement.
He also called for revisions to Iran's target list to ensure that all American and Israeli assets remain "within the armed forces’ reach," the statement added.
The warning followed earlier comments by Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia, who cautioned that any renewed military confrontation involving the United States and Israel could spread across a much wider geographical area.
Akraminia made the remarks in response to the possibility of US President Donald Trump launching another military operation in the region alongside Israel.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since American and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory operations across the Middle East.
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