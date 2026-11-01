Iranian Delegation Travels to Qatar Following Progress in US Negotiations
(MENAFN) An Iranian delegation that includes a deputy to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Qatar for diplomatic discussions following reported progress in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
The delegation is currently in Doha to support communication with Qatari officials overseeing mediation efforts, an Iranian source said.
The visit follows a series of intensive meetings in Tehran involving a Qatari negotiating team, which reportedly helped achieve progress in indirect discussions between Iran and the United States.
These consultations also enabled Iranian negotiators to travel back to Doha alongside the Qatari delegation, according to the report.
"Negotiations with the US side are taking place indirectly through the mediator, not directly," the Iranian source told the newspaper.
US Delegation Expected To Participate In Doha Discussions
Meanwhile, individuals familiar with mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan indicated that American representatives were also expected to join the diplomatic process in the Qatari capital.
The anticipated participation of US officials could mark another development in ongoing efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
The delegation is currently in Doha to support communication with Qatari officials overseeing mediation efforts, an Iranian source said.
The visit follows a series of intensive meetings in Tehran involving a Qatari negotiating team, which reportedly helped achieve progress in indirect discussions between Iran and the United States.
These consultations also enabled Iranian negotiators to travel back to Doha alongside the Qatari delegation, according to the report.
"Negotiations with the US side are taking place indirectly through the mediator, not directly," the Iranian source told the newspaper.
US Delegation Expected To Participate In Doha Discussions
Meanwhile, individuals familiar with mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan indicated that American representatives were also expected to join the diplomatic process in the Qatari capital.
The anticipated participation of US officials could mark another development in ongoing efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
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