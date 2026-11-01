Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes, Demolitions Across Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes, demolitions and machine-gun attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, targeting multiple areas and a mosque, according to reports.
The latest military operations occurred despite a US-mediated framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in June, alongside ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving security tensions between the two countries.
The attacks affected several districts, including Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre, with Israeli aircraft and ground forces operating across multiple locations.
In Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike against an area situated between Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit. Israeli forces subsequently carried out a large-scale demolition in Kfar Tebnit, while a drone exploded inside an occupied residential property in nearby Maifadoun. No injuries were reported in the latter incident.
In Bint Jbeil district, an Israeli airstrike struck the outskirts of Baraachit before troops carried out extensive demolition operations in the area. A Merkava tank also fired toward the outskirts of Srebbine, while another explosion was reported in Wadi al-Ghadir.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted a demolition operation in Tallousa, within Marjayoun district, as a drone flew at low altitude over neighboring towns.
Israeli troops also fired machine guns from positions near Khiam toward agricultural land in Ibl al-Saqi. Separately, Israeli warplanes struck an area between Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh, according to reports.
The latest military operations occurred despite a US-mediated framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in June, alongside ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving security tensions between the two countries.
The attacks affected several districts, including Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre, with Israeli aircraft and ground forces operating across multiple locations.
In Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike against an area situated between Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit. Israeli forces subsequently carried out a large-scale demolition in Kfar Tebnit, while a drone exploded inside an occupied residential property in nearby Maifadoun. No injuries were reported in the latter incident.
In Bint Jbeil district, an Israeli airstrike struck the outskirts of Baraachit before troops carried out extensive demolition operations in the area. A Merkava tank also fired toward the outskirts of Srebbine, while another explosion was reported in Wadi al-Ghadir.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted a demolition operation in Tallousa, within Marjayoun district, as a drone flew at low altitude over neighboring towns.
Israeli troops also fired machine guns from positions near Khiam toward agricultural land in Ibl al-Saqi. Separately, Israeli warplanes struck an area between Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh, according to reports.
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