Japan Demands Release of Detained Journalist, Urges Peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on Moscow to immediately release a Japanese journalist held in Russia while urging efforts to achieve a sustainable and just resolution to the war in Ukraine during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, United States, where the two officials addressed bilateral relations and developments surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports.
During the discussions, Motegi raised several outstanding issues between Tokyo and Moscow, presenting Japan's concerns over recent developments.
He "strongly demanded" the immediate release of a Japanese citizen detained in Russia's Sakhalin Oblast over alleged espionage activities.
Earlier this month, Russia's Federal Security Service accused a journalist working for the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk bureau of Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun of gathering and retaining information concerning Russia's military capabilities on behalf of Japanese intelligence.
The Russian security agency claimed that the collected material could be used in ways that threaten national security and subsequently initiated criminal proceedings against the journalist.
Meanwhile, Moscow's Lefortovo District Court ordered the journalist to remain in custody while the investigation into the allegations continues.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, United States, where the two officials addressed bilateral relations and developments surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports.
During the discussions, Motegi raised several outstanding issues between Tokyo and Moscow, presenting Japan's concerns over recent developments.
He "strongly demanded" the immediate release of a Japanese citizen detained in Russia's Sakhalin Oblast over alleged espionage activities.
Earlier this month, Russia's Federal Security Service accused a journalist working for the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk bureau of Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun of gathering and retaining information concerning Russia's military capabilities on behalf of Japanese intelligence.
The Russian security agency claimed that the collected material could be used in ways that threaten national security and subsequently initiated criminal proceedings against the journalist.
Meanwhile, Moscow's Lefortovo District Court ordered the journalist to remain in custody while the investigation into the allegations continues.
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