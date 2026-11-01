Rohit Bose Says Passing Of Sanjay Gupta Marks The End Of A Major Chapter Of His Life: Not Fair

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Popular television actor Rohit Bose shared that the sudden passing of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta marks the end of a major chapter of his life.

Sharing a nostalgic photo with the 'Kaante' maker on his handle, he reflected on the good times he had spent with the director.

He expressed his grief using the following words, "Today I didn't lose one person... I lost my friend, my brother, my partner in crime, my guru et al... Today marks the end of a major chapter of my life. A chapter that we used to reminisce about every single time we met...(sic)."

"Who will I whine to now? Who will call me and say block your dates at my very lowest?? Who will stand at the table and feed me till I can eat no more... Who will discuss cinema with a passion that only you had... WHO will send me emotional messages at 11 pm and tell me it's all good and that we will create history again soon! Gups, not fair... not fair at all...

RIP my brother... I'm sure you are spreading the cheer where you are already," he added.

Rohit has worked with Sanjay Gupta in a couple of projects including 'Kaante (2002)', 'Plan (2004)', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)', 'Kaabil (2017)', and 'Mumbai Saga (2021)'.

Actor R Madhavan also mourned the loss of the director in the comment section, saying, "Totally heartbroken and speechless. I don't know what or even how to say.... My heartfelt condolences to you and all in the family bro. Maybe ride in eternal peace in the heavens bro."

Television actor Karan Patel also penned, "Will always Miss you sanjay sir. For doing favours on me that no one still knows off and i promise to tell them of your big hearted decisions that you made when I needed something to hold on to before letting go and you changed my life for the better without even trying to do it, that's the trait that makes you the best person, guru, friend, director and the more important positions of a husband and an amazing father. Love you Gups!"