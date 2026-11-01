Andhra Local Polls: Balakrishna, Ministers Cast Votes Urge Voters To Exercise Franchise

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 1 (IANS) TDP MLA and popular Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna, and some Andhra Pradesh ministers were among the prominent personalities who cast their votes in the municipal elections on Sunday.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives exercised their right to vote at various places.

Balakrishna, accompanied by his wife Vasundhara, polled their votes at a polling centre in Hindupur in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

Later, talking to media persons, the Hindupur MLA said that voting right has a huge importance in a democracy. He appealed to every voter to exercise his or her franchise.“Everyone should cast a vote as it helps to elect good leaders for undertaking development and welfare programmes,” he said.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar polled his vote in Tenali in Guntur district

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy cast his vote in Atmakur in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani participated in the voting process in Saluru, Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In Vijayawada, Jana Sena's Mayor candidate Vangaveeti Radha, Independent candidate and former IPS officer A.B. Venkateshwar Rao, cast their votes.

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its allies Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also cast their votes.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao polled his vote in Visakhapatnam.

Polling was underway for elections to 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh amid tight security.

The polling process, which began at 7 a.m. at 11,378 polling centres in 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 of the 87 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, will conclude at 5 p.m.

As many as 99.35 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10,262 candidates contesting mayoral, chairperson and ward-level posts.

Elections for the posts of chairpersons of 17 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats were unanimous. Both chairpersons and ward members were elected unopposed in eight Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

A total of 153 candidates are contesting for mayor posts in 13 municipal corporations, while 367 candidates are contesting for the posts of chairpersons in 70 Municipalities.

Of the total 922 corporator wards, polling is being held for 804, as the election was unanimous in the remaining 118 wards.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 3,077 candidates are contesting for 804 municipal wards. Even in wards where corporators have been elected unanimously, polling is taking place for the posts of mayors.

A total of 6,669 candidates are in fray for 2,382 wards in Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.