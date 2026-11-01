INDIA Bloc Rallies At Ramlila Maidan Over Alleged Voter Deletions Fraud

Opposition Protests Over Voter Deletion Claims

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Amra Ram on Sunday alleged that the deletion of around 13 crore voters' names amounted to a "brutal murder of democracy", citing the deletion of 68,000 votes in Rajasthan's Jhotwara and questioning the credibility of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, before the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Amra Ram demanded that the deleted votes be restored and cases registered against those responsible. "In the Constitution, 13 crore votes are deleted. In Rajasthan's Jhotwara, 68,000 votes were deleted, which means the 2024 election is fake. The amount of votes deleted should be added again, and a case should be registered against them," he said.

Concerns Over Security and Democratic Rights

Congress leader Pawan Khera, meanwhile, alleged that the Centre was apprehensive about the gathering at Ramlila Maidan and questioned the repeated references to the imposition of Section 163. "As you can see, the Home Minister and the Central government are scared. Repeatedly, statements are coming that Section 163 has been imposed. This Section 163 is not imposed when Nitin Nabin walks into the ground. Now, as lakhs of people are gathering at our place, they are afraid. There is no need to be scared. This is the voice of the people, and you must heed it," Khera said.

Resistance Against the SIR Process

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari drew a parallel between the present rally and the freedom movement, saying people had responded to Mahatma Gandhi's call in 1942 and were now gathering to protect democracy and their voting rights. "In 1942, the entire nation awakened following Mahatma Gandhi's call to fight against the British for the country's independence. Today, too, the people of India have made up their minds to prevent the theft of votes and to save democracy. Some will come here, others will head to the polling booths-and the ouster of the BJP's dictatorial government is certain," Tiwari said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the rally was intended to express opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which he alleged was depriving people of their voting rights. "This rally is intended to express outrage against the SIR process through which people are being stripped of their voting rights," Tewari said.

Unity Within the INDIA Bloc

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad described the gathering as a people's movement, saying the Opposition was united in raising issues concerning the rights of ordinary citizens. "This is a people's movement. Everyone is united in this; no one is separate, and it is not for the benefit of any single individual. This is about the rights of the people. When we are not allowed to raise our voices in Parliament, we fight on behalf of the people who elected us, and that is why we are standing with them today," Azad said. He said the INDIA bloc was raising issues concerning young people, women, farmers and labourers, and referred to a meeting between representatives of the CJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Manjhi said the INDIA bloc was continuing to raise public concerns through democratic means, including representations to the President, appeals before the Supreme Court and protests on the streets. "The INDIA alliance is continuously trying to raise the voice of the people democratically, and it is continuously going to appeal to the President at times, appealing in the Supreme Court at times, and coming out on the streets to work democratically," Manjhi said, adding that a large number of people were arriving at Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leader Bhuvneshwar Gaur said supporters had travelled from Manali in buses and smaller vehicles to participate in the rally. He said the gathering had witnessed considerable enthusiasm following the call by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "Our buses as well as smaller vehicles have arrived from Manali. As you can see, there is a great deal of enthusiasm among the people. Everyone has gathered here in response to the call given by Rahul Gandhi and our Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh ji. We will march from here all the way to Ramlila Maidan," Gaur said.

The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally is being held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards the venue from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon. Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, were expected to attend the rally. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)