CTI Fears Delhi Market Shutdown Over INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally

CTI Concerns Over Potential Market Shutdown

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Sunday claimed that around 2.5 lakh shops in markets within a 5-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan were expected to remain closed due to the INDIA bloc rally, warning that the disruption could severely affect Delhi's Diwali-season trade. In a fourth letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CTI raised concerns over the impact of the rally on business activity, transport and the movement of goods.

The traders' body said nearly 3 lakh shops across major commercial centres were located in the affected area, with around 80 per cent expected to remain shut. Brijesh Goyal, National Chairman of CTI, said Rahul Gandhi had appealed to rally participants to visit nearby markets and support traders, but claimed that panic over traffic restrictions and the expected crowd had prompted shopkeepers to stay away.

Impact on Commercial Activities

Explaining the expected impact on markets, Goyal said, "A video message was released by Rahul Gandhi ji, in which he urged people attending the rally to visit nearby markets, do some shopping, and support the merchants, assuring that traders would face no loss. CTI is issuing a reaction regarding this. Given the panic that has set in-that 10 lakh people and tens of thousands of vehicles will arrive-since last night, across our various WhatsApp groups representing different markets, most shopkeepers have been messaging that they will not be able to open their shops and will not be going to work. Today, in the markets located within a 5 to 7-kilometer radius of Ramlila Maidan-including Mori Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Kinari Bazaar, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Daryaganj, Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazaar, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, and Jama Masjid-all these major commercial centers house nearly 3 lakh shops."

Goyal further claimed that transport and loading-unloading operations had been disrupted in markets within a 10-kilometre radius of the rally venue, affecting the movement of goods from industrial areas and wholesale markets. The CTI said it was not opposed to the rally but urged organisers to ensure that the movement of traffic and goods was not affected during the peak Diwali trading period. It also appealed for roads leading to the markets to remain accessible.

Financial Implications and Political Reactions

Highlighting the potential financial impact during the festive shopping season, Goyal said, "In short, widespread panic has spread. The 3 to 4 lakh people who visit Delhi daily from neighboring cities for shopping will also not be coming, as conveyed by numerous messages received by merchants. Outstation customers will not be visiting Delhi's markets today. These 20 to 22 major wholesale and retail markets collectively witness ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 crore in business daily-some markets clock ₹800 crore, others ₹600 crore, and some ₹400 crore every day. Especially now, during the peak shopping season for Diwali and Dhanteras, this ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 crore worth of commerce in these 22 major markets will suffer severe losses. Who will compensate for this? Who will make up for these losses? This is a serious question, and for this reason, CTI has addressed a fourth letter to Rahul Gandhi ji today."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his appeal to participants of the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi" rally to shop from Delhi's markets, saying the city's traders needed consumers and shoppers, not political crowds. Speaking to ANI on Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Khandelwal said the Congress leader had made a mockery of Delhi's trading community. "By making such statements, Rahul Gandhi has made a mockery of Delhi's traders. Delhi's markets need consumers and shoppers, not political crowds, and directly speaking, Rahul Gandhi's remarks are nothing short of a cruel joke on the trading community of Delhi," he said.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi. While extending his greetings for Diwali, the Congress leader declared that lakhs of march participants would buy goods directly from traders' shops on the day of the rally.

"Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.

The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan was scheduled to begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards the venue from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)