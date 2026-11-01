Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc Chalo Delhi March Amid High Tensions

Rahul Gandhi Leads Massive Opposition Protest in New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday issued a final public appeal on Sunday, November 1, urging citizens across the national capital and neighbouring states to assemble for the opposition INDIA Bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march. Sharing a route map for the demonstration, Gandhi in a post on X called on citizens to join the march starting from Connaught Place or assemble directly at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged electoral roll deletions, demand the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots, and seek the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come. Today | 12 PM #ChaloDilli," he posted. दिल्ली, तैयार हो जाओ! वोट बचाओ, देश बचाओ। कनॉट प्लेस आइए, साथ चलते हैं। या सीधे रामलीला मैदान में मिलते हैं - मगर, आना ज़रूर है। आज | दोपहर 12 बजे #ChaloDilli - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026

Allegations and Participation

The opposition coalition alleges widespread, unverified deletions of legitimate voters-particularly from marginalised, backwards, and minority communities-under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The INDIA Bloc has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to maintain electoral integrity. The rally follows a symbolic "mock impeachment" event held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence a day prior. Top leaders across the opposition alliance-including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, and Tejashwi Yadav-are participating in the march and address at Ramlila Maidan.

Political Confrontation and Security Measures

Dual Political Showdowns

Meanwhile, New Delhi has turned into a high-octane political battlefield with two major showdowns unfolding side-by-side. The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Simultaneously, the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The BJP march will begin from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj along with members of the Sikh community.

Heightened Security Protocols

On Sunday, security forces have stepped up security protocols at the Delhi-Gurugram border, deploying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel alongside police units to monitor entry points into the national capital. The heightened security measures follow a series of planned protests and rallies organised by opposition parties in central Delhi. Authorities have installed heavy barricading along major transit routes linking the neighbouring cities, with security details checking suspicious vehicles. The development comes as thousands of opposition leaders and party cadres from across the INDIA bloc assemble at Ramlila Maidan to register a protest against alleged voter roll deletions and institutional bias under the current Election Commission leadership. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. More than 4,000 personnel were stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading were also put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India office. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies also used CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement. (ANI)

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