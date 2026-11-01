TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Reiterates Demand For CEC Gyanesh Kumar Removal

Opposition Intensifies Demand for CEC Removal

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose on Sunday reiterated the Opposition's demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's removal, saying the government must initiate the formal process to dismiss him and restore public trust in the electoral process, ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. Speaking to ANI, Ghose said the voices raised at the rally would resonate in Parliament, asserting that the Opposition parties remained united in their demand. She also demanded the resignation of CEC Kumar.

"Things are about to change significantly. Gyanesh Kumar can no longer remain in his position; he must step down. A motion of impeachment has now been passed. Where will he go, where will he flee, where will he hide? The government must now take formal action, initiate the necessary process, to ensure that Gyanesh Kumar is dismissed, said Ghosh. She further added that, "The voices that will resonate from today's rally at Ramlila Maidan will echo all the way into Parliament; we stand united, and we will not waver from our demand. Gyanesh Kumar must vacate his post, and the government must make a concerted effort to restore the public's shattered trust in the electoral process."

INDIA Bloc Rallies at Ramlila Maidan

Protesting Authoritarianism and Protecting Votes

Former Bihar MLA Amit Kumar 'Tunna' said the rally, organised by the Congress and the INDIA bloc, was intended to convey a message about protecting voting rights and opposing what he described as 'authoritarianism'. "The rally organised today by the Congress party and the INDIA alliance aims to convey a clear message: be prepared to protect your vote, your country, and yourselves. We must put an end to the ongoing authoritarianism and dictatorship-and further strengthen the INDIA alliance," he said. Tunna also said the rally could benefit local traders, adding that people attending the event would make purchases from them.

The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Before the march, INDIA bloc MPs are expected to assemble at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

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