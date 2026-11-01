Syria Considers Joining Mecca Pact—FM
(MENAFN) Syria is holding discussions over the possibility of becoming part of the Mecca alliance, a regional security partnership involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced Saturday.
Speaking during a regional security session at the Manama Dialogue 2026, Shaibani said Damascus was assessing the possibility of joining the framework.
"discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance," he said.
The Syrian foreign minister described his country as an "integral" component of regional security, emphasizing its readiness to support initiatives designed to maintain stability across the region.
He also highlighted the growing importance of establishing coordinated defense and deterrence mechanisms, arguing that the region was "in greater need than ever" of such arrangements.
Regarding developments in Yemen, Shaibani reiterated Damascus' support for the Yemeni government in its efforts to restore national sovereignty and strengthen stability throughout the country. He also called on all parties to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
In separate remarks, the Syrian minister accused Israel of carrying out more than 1,000 attacks against Syria in less than two years, claiming that the operations had resulted in dozens of deaths.
Speaking during a regional security session at the Manama Dialogue 2026, Shaibani said Damascus was assessing the possibility of joining the framework.
"discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance," he said.
The Syrian foreign minister described his country as an "integral" component of regional security, emphasizing its readiness to support initiatives designed to maintain stability across the region.
He also highlighted the growing importance of establishing coordinated defense and deterrence mechanisms, arguing that the region was "in greater need than ever" of such arrangements.
Regarding developments in Yemen, Shaibani reiterated Damascus' support for the Yemeni government in its efforts to restore national sovereignty and strengthen stability throughout the country. He also called on all parties to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
In separate remarks, the Syrian minister accused Israel of carrying out more than 1,000 attacks against Syria in less than two years, claiming that the operations had resulted in dozens of deaths.
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