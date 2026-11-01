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Drone Attack Targets Fishing Boats Near Iran’s Qeshm Island, Injuring Two

Drone Attack Targets Fishing Boats Near Iran’s Qeshm Island, Injuring Two


Date: 2026-11-01 01:40:44

(MENAFN) Two fishing vessels came under attack by a drone off the coast of Iran's Qeshm Island on Saturday, leaving two fishermen injured and another two unaccounted for, according to Iranian media reports.

The incident took place approximately 14 miles south of the island. The two injured fishermen were transported to Qeshm for medical treatment, reports said.

Authorities have launched search operations to locate the two missing fishermen, with efforts still underway.

"The search for the two missing fishermen is ongoing," the reports said.

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