UK Prime Minister Supports Slavery Apology, Rejects Reparations
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated his willingness to consider an official apology for Britain's historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade while ruling out financial compensation.
In an opinion article published ahead of next week's Commonwealth heads of government meeting, Burnham conveyed "sorrow and regret" over the immense suffering endured by millions of people subjected to slavery.
"The transatlantic slave trade was a brutal and barbaric violation of those people. They were denied their humanity," he wrote.
"They were separated from their families, treated as property and worked to their deaths. I want to express my sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions of people, and to recognize the way it still shapes our world today."
Ahead of his participation in the upcoming Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean, Burnham said the British government would pursue organized discussions with countries affected by slavery and relevant advocacy organizations.
"Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them," he wrote.
In an opinion article published ahead of next week's Commonwealth heads of government meeting, Burnham conveyed "sorrow and regret" over the immense suffering endured by millions of people subjected to slavery.
"The transatlantic slave trade was a brutal and barbaric violation of those people. They were denied their humanity," he wrote.
"They were separated from their families, treated as property and worked to their deaths. I want to express my sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions of people, and to recognize the way it still shapes our world today."
Ahead of his participation in the upcoming Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean, Burnham said the British government would pursue organized discussions with countries affected by slavery and relevant advocacy organizations.
"Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them," he wrote.
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