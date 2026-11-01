Iran Warns US Against Renewed Military Action in Region
(MENAFN) Iran's military has warned that any renewed US military intervention alongside Israel could trigger a broader regional conflict, cautioning that the consequences would extend far beyond the current areas of confrontation.
Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian army, said Saturday that a fresh military escalation would spread across a significantly wider geographical area if US President Donald Trump decided to launch another operation in the region.
“If the US president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” Akraminia wrote on X.
“And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump’s) hands,” he warned.
Accusing the US president of having a history of undermining diplomatic efforts, Akraminia said Iranian forces are steadily strengthening their military preparedness while maintaining close surveillance of American activities throughout the region.
The warning comes amid continued instability across the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks targeting locations across the region.
Although Washington and Tehran subsequently pursued diplomatic initiatives and signed a memorandum of understanding in June, disagreements have continued over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian army, said Saturday that a fresh military escalation would spread across a significantly wider geographical area if US President Donald Trump decided to launch another operation in the region.
“If the US president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” Akraminia wrote on X.
“And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump’s) hands,” he warned.
Accusing the US president of having a history of undermining diplomatic efforts, Akraminia said Iranian forces are steadily strengthening their military preparedness while maintaining close surveillance of American activities throughout the region.
The warning comes amid continued instability across the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks targeting locations across the region.
Although Washington and Tehran subsequently pursued diplomatic initiatives and signed a memorandum of understanding in June, disagreements have continued over regional security arrangements and maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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