Trump Administration Prepares to Send Afghan Refugees to Pakistan
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to transfer Afghan refugees to Pakistan as early as Monday, raising concerns that they could eventually face deportation to Afghanistan, where the Taliban remains in power, according to media reports.
Although no official announcement has been made regarding the planned deportation flight, human rights advocates and relatives of detained refugees believe the operation could take place within the coming days.
The reported move adds to uncertainty surrounding the future of Afghans currently staying at Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar, where Washington has repeatedly postponed deadlines for relocating those housed at the facility.
The US State Department initially set March 31 as the deadline for removing all residents from the camp. However, the timetable was later pushed back to September 30.
In September, the administration reportedly delayed the facility's planned closure by an additional nine months, further extending uncertainty over the refugees' fate.
Earlier this year, US officials also explored the possibility of relocating Afghan refugees from the Qatari facility to the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite reports of an Ebola outbreak in the country.
The potential transfer to Pakistan has prompted renewed concerns among humanitarian organizations and families of those detained, particularly over the refugees' security and the possibility that they could ultimately be sent back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Although no official announcement has been made regarding the planned deportation flight, human rights advocates and relatives of detained refugees believe the operation could take place within the coming days.
The reported move adds to uncertainty surrounding the future of Afghans currently staying at Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar, where Washington has repeatedly postponed deadlines for relocating those housed at the facility.
The US State Department initially set March 31 as the deadline for removing all residents from the camp. However, the timetable was later pushed back to September 30.
In September, the administration reportedly delayed the facility's planned closure by an additional nine months, further extending uncertainty over the refugees' fate.
Earlier this year, US officials also explored the possibility of relocating Afghan refugees from the Qatari facility to the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite reports of an Ebola outbreak in the country.
The potential transfer to Pakistan has prompted renewed concerns among humanitarian organizations and families of those detained, particularly over the refugees' security and the possibility that they could ultimately be sent back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
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