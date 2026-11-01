Deadly Shooting at California Halloween Store Leaves One Dead, Six Injured
(MENAFN) A shooting inside a Halloween retail store at a shopping mall in California claimed one life and left six other people wounded on Friday evening, according to reports.
The incident occurred at a Spirit Halloween outlet located inside Solano Town Center in Fairfield at approximately 8:30 p.m., prompting police officers to rush to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers discovered seven individuals with gunshot injuries. One victim later died, while the remaining six were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. At least three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the names or identities of those affected by the shooting.
"We encourage anyone in the community with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department," Police Chief Dan Marshall said.
Investigators are currently questioning witnesses and attempting to establish the identity of the suspected shooter. Police have also continued examining the location as part of their ongoing investigation.
The incident occurred at a Spirit Halloween outlet located inside Solano Town Center in Fairfield at approximately 8:30 p.m., prompting police officers to rush to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers discovered seven individuals with gunshot injuries. One victim later died, while the remaining six were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. At least three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the names or identities of those affected by the shooting.
"We encourage anyone in the community with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department," Police Chief Dan Marshall said.
Investigators are currently questioning witnesses and attempting to establish the identity of the suspected shooter. Police have also continued examining the location as part of their ongoing investigation.
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