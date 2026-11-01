Air Force Prepared To Respond Whenever Nation Calls: IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit Lists 'VAYU' Priorities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday said he was deeply honoured to take charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, asserting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) would remain vigilant, continue its transformation and be prepared to respond whenever the nation calls.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the force's operational capabilities, he said the IAF must evolve into a force capable of meeting India's security requirements over the next decade while remaining fully prepared to fight and win. He also identified restoring the Air Force's combat strength towards its sanctioned level as one of his foremost priorities.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Dixit was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground of the Air Force Station. He arrived at the Parade Ground in an electric vehicle (EV).

Addressing reporters after the ceremony, the IAF chief said, "I am deeply honoured to assume command of the Indian Air Force as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff. I thank the President, our Supreme Commander, the Prime Minister and the Raksha Mantri for the trust they have placed in me."

"I paid homage at the National War Memorial to honour the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland. Their courage is the standard against which we will measure ourselves," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, who retired on Saturday after completing 42 years of distinguished service to the nation.

Referring to his predecessor's tenure, Air Chief Marshal Dixit said, "I take over from Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, under whose leadership, in Operation Sindoor, the Air Force displayed what precise and decisive air power can achieve. I thank him for handing over a force in a high state of readiness."

Highlighting the challenges facing the country's security environment, the new IAF chief said the nature of warfare was undergoing a significant transformation with the emergence of advanced technologies and new operational domains.

"Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies and systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum. The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.

Outlining his vision and priorities for the IAF, Air Chief Marshal Dixit said they could be brought together under the acronym 'VAYU', with each letter representing a key area of focus for the force.

Explaining the first priority, he said 'V' stands for 'Vigilance, Victory and Readiness'.

"'V' stands for 'Vigilance, Victory and Readiness'. Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit, along with each and every Air Warrior, must be ready to respond at a moment's notice. Restoring our combat strength towards the sanctioned level will also be my foremost task," he said.

He said the letter 'A' represents 'Aatmanirbharta', underlining the importance of strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing.

The IAF chief identified the Tejas Mk1A and Mk II fighter aircraft, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), indigenous sensors and Indian weapons as "highest priorities" in this direction.

"We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers that meet sustainment and operational demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly, it is to deter conflict through credible air power," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit said 'Y' in VAYU stands for 'Yukti'.

"Our ingenuity and innovation in doctrine, procedures and technology. Networked, AI-enabled command and control; layered counter-drone defence; responsive maintenance, force protection, resilience and the use of near-space as operational domains for the Air Force are all areas which will be constantly monitored and progressed," he added.

The IAF chief said the final letter, 'U', represents 'Unity of Effort', emphasising the need for greater coordination and integration among the three services and other national agencies.

"'U' is for 'Unity of Effort'. In step with the vision of JAI -- Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation -- we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our National Agencies. Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Air Chief Marshal Dixit said the welfare, professional development and safety of Air Warriors, Agniveervayu personnel, civilian staff, veterans, Veer Naris and their families would remain central to his priorities.

"Their training, professional excellence, safety, welfare and dignity will have my personal attention," he said.

Addressing citizens, he reaffirmed the IAF's commitment and said, "To the fellow citizens, trust that your Air Force is vigilant, ready and resolute. Our commitment is clear: to remain ready, keep transforming and delivering whenever the nation calls."