Under PM Modi's Leadership Ayodhya's Ancient Grandeur Expanded Through Modern Development, Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya's ancient glory has been revitalised through modern development.

He noted that the surge in tourism in the temple town is strengthening trade and business, creating new employment opportunities for youth, and inspiring hopes of prosperity among local families.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Ayodhya is the birthplace of civilization, the lifeblood of culture, and the eternal flame of faith. However, before 2017, this sacred city was compelled to endure neglect, disorder, and the corrosive effects of appeasement politics. Pilgrims faced difficulties in their journeys, civic infrastructure was in poor condition, and opportunities for local families remained limited."

He further stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya's ancient grandeur has been expanded through a new era of modern development. From the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Ram Path, Dharam Path, the international airport, and the modern railway station, every project has been designed to enhance pilgrims' convenience and uphold the pride of Ram Nagari.” (loosely translated from Hindi)

“The benefits of this transformation are reaching the doorsteps of Ayodhya's residents. Growing tourism is boosting commerce, new opportunities are connecting young people with employment, and local families are nurturing fresh aspirations of prosperity," he added.

The Chief Minister added that Ayodhya, which once awaited development, is today scripting a new chapter of progress while preserving its rich heritage. He said that this center of faith, identity, and worship for millions of Sanatan followers has emerged as a shining symbol of cultural consciousness and prosperity, contributing to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh."

In another post, CM Yogi informed that later in the day he would inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 84 development projects, including a rail overbridge at Railway Crossing No. 147-B on the Chauri Chaura-Bhopa Bazar-Mundera Bazar-Sonbarsa road in Gorakhpur's Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency, at a cost of more than Rs 287 crore.

He also announced that the first phase of the Godhoiya Nala project, costing over Rs 495 crore, would be dedicated to the public. Additionally, foundation stones would be laid for the project's second phase, the Gorakhpur Sewerage Scheme Zone A-3, and a proposed service road, with a combined investment of more than Rs 880 crore.