Sashi Cheliah Reflects On His Journey From A Contestant To One Of The Judges On 'Masterchef'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Did you know that Sashi Cheliah, one of the judges on 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' was also the winner of 'MasterChef Australia Season 10' back in 2018?

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Sashi reflected on his journey from being a contestant on the popular cooking reality show to becoming one of the judges.

Calling it a fantastic yet unexpected journey, Sashi told IANS, "When I first went into 'MasterChef Australia', I never imagined that I would actually win the competition. I went in simply wanting to challenge myself, learn, and see how far I could go. But as the competition progressed, I started winning challenge after challenge, and that gave me a lot of confidence. Eventually, I went on to become the Season 10 winner, which was an incredible moment in my life. I also achieved the highest score of 93 in the history of 'MasterChef', along with a couple of other records, so there were many milestones along the way that I'm extremely proud of."

He further said that returning to the show as a judge feels like a homecoming to him.

However, he added that he is looking at the experience from a totally different angle. "When I was a contestant, I knew exactly what it felt like to stand in that kitchen, with the clock ticking, the pressure building, and the judges watching every move you make. Now, as a judge, I get to see that journey from the other side and hopefully use my own experience to guide and encourage the contestants."

Shashi added that his culinary journey from being a contestant on 'MasterChef Australia', winning the competition, to building a career in food, and now becoming a judge on 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' has been incredible.

"I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened.

Most importantly, I've been very lucky to receive so much love and support from people around me and from the audience throughout this journey. That support has meant a lot to me, and I'm genuinely thankful for it."