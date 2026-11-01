K'taka Moves To Launch Integrated Digital Platform For Transparent, Faster Power Transactions

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government is taking steps to implement an integrated KPTCL-GTD (Generation, Transmission and Distribution) digital platform aimed at making transactions in the state's power sector more transparent, accountable, accurate and faster, Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George said on Sunday.

The initiative, being implemented, will integrate key processes and data involving power generation companies, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) and other related agencies on a single centralised digital platform.

Following the minister's directions, KPTCL Managing Director V. Ram Prasat Manohar has initiated the necessary steps for implementing the KPTCL-GTD project and integrating data and processes across the concerned departments and organisations.

At present, several processes, including power purchase and sale, billing, energy reconciliation, banking, open access and financial settlement, are carried out separately and involve manual procedures at different stages. Under the proposed digital platform, these processes will be automated and integrated.

The new system is expected to reduce human intervention and improve transparency, accuracy, accountability and speed in power-sector transactions.

Under the KPTCL-GTD platform, power generators, buyers, transmission agencies and electricity supply companies will be able to manage essential data and transactions through a common digital system.

The Energy Reconciliation system will help accurately track how much electricity has been generated, transmitted and consumed, along with the status of related billing and financial settlements.

The project will also integrate the Meter Reading Interface (MRI), enabling data to be obtained directly from meters. Fifteen-minute block-level data and interface point information will also be linked to the system, reducing dependence on manual data entry and calculations.

Advanced technology and dashboard-based systems will allow stakeholders to view and monitor information related to power transactions, billing, energy reconciliation and financial settlements in real time.

The platform is expected to reduce billing discrepancies, delays in account reconciliation and inconsistencies in data, thereby speeding up transactions and financial settlements.

Necessary integration is also being planned with relevant digital systems, including the Central government's PRAAPTI Portal and NOAR Portal, to ensure smoother data flow and transactions among various organisations.

Digital signatures and digital approval mechanisms will be introduced for bills and related documents to reduce paper-based and manual processes.

According to the government, accurate energy accounting, automated billing, faster financial settlements and real-time monitoring will help improve the overall efficiency of the power sector, reduce procedural and commercial losses and make revenue collection more effective.

“Several institutions and stages are involved in the power sector, from generation to distribution. Our objective is to integrate key processes that have so far been carried out separately and manually onto a single digital platform using advanced technology,” George said.

“This will make transactions more transparent, faster and smoother for all stakeholders, including power generators, buyers, transmission agencies and distribution companies,” he added.

George said technology adoption should not be limited to digitisation alone, but should improve departmental efficiency, reduce losses, strengthen financial management and improve revenue collection.

“With this objective, directions have been issued to ensure the effective implementation of the KPTCL-GTD project,” the minister said.

The implementation process has commenced under the leadership of KPTCL Managing Director V. Ram Prasat Manohar, with efforts underway to progressively integrate data from various organisations, billing, energy reconciliation, digital approvals and financial settlement systems.

Once fully operational, the KPTCL-GTD platform is expected to provide Karnataka with an integrated digital system to transparently, accurately and efficiently manage data, energy accounting, billing and financial transactions across the power sector, from electricity generation to distribution.