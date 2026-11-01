Israeli Forces Expand Restrictions in Hebron Amid Ongoing Military Offensive
(MENAFN) Israeli forces intensified movement restrictions across residential areas of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, as their military operation continued for a ninth consecutive day, according to eyewitness accounts.
The campaign, launched on October 23, has forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, resulted in dozens of arrests and involved the destruction of residential properties and other buildings.
On Friday evening, Israeli troops declared a military closure in the Ein Deir Bahha neighborhood, conducted searches inside homes and detained several young Palestinian men, witnesses reported.
According to eyewitnesses, Israeli military vehicles entered the area before soldiers used loudspeakers to announce that the neighborhood had been designated a "closed military zone," barring residents from staying there or moving through its streets.
Videos circulated by local media showed Israeli soldiers positioned across different parts of the neighborhood, warning Palestinians not to remain in the area.
Additional footage shared through media platforms showed troops detaining Palestinians, ordering them to keep their hands on their heads before transporting them to an undisclosed destination.
The campaign, launched on October 23, has forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, resulted in dozens of arrests and involved the destruction of residential properties and other buildings.
On Friday evening, Israeli troops declared a military closure in the Ein Deir Bahha neighborhood, conducted searches inside homes and detained several young Palestinian men, witnesses reported.
According to eyewitnesses, Israeli military vehicles entered the area before soldiers used loudspeakers to announce that the neighborhood had been designated a "closed military zone," barring residents from staying there or moving through its streets.
Videos circulated by local media showed Israeli soldiers positioned across different parts of the neighborhood, warning Palestinians not to remain in the area.
Additional footage shared through media platforms showed troops detaining Palestinians, ordering them to keep their hands on their heads before transporting them to an undisclosed destination.
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