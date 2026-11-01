German Students Mobilize Against Welfare Cuts, Military Conscription Plans
(MENAFN) Thousands of students are preparing to take part in demonstrations across Germany on Saturday, protesting proposed reductions in social spending and government plans to reintroduce compulsory military service, according to organizers.
The nationwide protests, coordinated by a newly established youth movement known as Gen Z Regelt, will also call for higher education spending and government action to ease the growing cost-of-living burden.
Large demonstrations are expected in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne, while rallies are also planned in 29 additional cities.
Organizers reported that nearly 175,000 individuals had signed up online to join the planned nationwide mobilization.
The initiative, which brings together secondary school and university students, stated on its website that it opposes violence and intends to conduct all demonstrations peacefully.
The movement has raised concerns over reductions in social welfare budgets, the government's response to climate change and what it considers insufficient attention to younger generations' concerns about ongoing wars and international conflicts.
Participants are also opposing proposals to restore compulsory military service, urging authorities to prioritize education through increased public investment.
The nationwide protests, coordinated by a newly established youth movement known as Gen Z Regelt, will also call for higher education spending and government action to ease the growing cost-of-living burden.
Large demonstrations are expected in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne, while rallies are also planned in 29 additional cities.
Organizers reported that nearly 175,000 individuals had signed up online to join the planned nationwide mobilization.
The initiative, which brings together secondary school and university students, stated on its website that it opposes violence and intends to conduct all demonstrations peacefully.
The movement has raised concerns over reductions in social welfare budgets, the government's response to climate change and what it considers insufficient attention to younger generations' concerns about ongoing wars and international conflicts.
Participants are also opposing proposals to restore compulsory military service, urging authorities to prioritize education through increased public investment.
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